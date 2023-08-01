Betty Ann Bruno, TV Reporter Who Played ‘Wizard of Oz’ Munchkin, Dead at 91

Betty Ann Bruno, an actress who played one of the munchkins in The Wizard of Oz before becoming a TV reporter, has died. She was 91.

The retired KTVU reporter and producer died Sunday in Sonoma County, Calif., her family told Deadline on Monday. A cause of death was not given.

Born October 1, 1931, in Wahiawa, Hawaii, Bruno (née Ka'ihilani) was a child when she moved with her family to Los Angeles, where they lived across the street from 20th Century Fox Studios.

Bruno and her brother Everett took singing and dancing lessons as kids, and she landed her first onscreen role in John Ford's 1937 film The Hurricane. The siblings also appeared in several Hawaiian-themed films.

She was also one of around a dozen children cast to fill out the munchkin crowd shots in The Wizard of Oz (1939), alongside more than 120 adult actors.

The experience inspired the title of her 2020 autobiography, The Munchkin Diary: My Personal Yellow Brick Road.

"I was a Depression baby. There weren't Technicolor pictures. Everything was black and white and we led very simple lives," she wrote. "To walk on that set with those extravagant costumes and the crazy wigs and to see Billie Burke (as Glinda the Good Witch of the North) floating down — my jaw was wide open the whole time."

After studying political science at Stanford and working in the CIA's personell department in Washington, D.C., Bruno later made her onscreen return as a TV host and reporter for San Francisco's KTVU-Channel 2 in the '70s.

Bruno won three Emmy Awards throughout her career, during which she reported on the Oakland Hills firestorm, which claimed her home in 1992.

"Looking back, I was numb. I was really in shock," she previously told The Mercury News. "But you just do what needs to be done and you get through it. That personality trait is in everybody. I think in news people, it's magnified, and it's bigger than life sometimes."

Before retiring in 1992, Bruno advocated for the Oakland League of Women Writers and ran for city council. She had since moved to Sonoma with husband Craig Scheiner, a former KTVU cameraman, where she established Sonoma's Hula Mai program.

Bruno is survived by her husband and their three sons.