Bethenny Frankel Says Unfair Treatment of Reality Stars Will Soon Be Unearthed, Bravo Is ‘Responsive and Nervous’
'People were shocked Bethenny would say something like that after the long history which seemed really authentic,' multiple sources tell The Messenger
Bethenny Frankel spoke, and the people are listening.
After the former Real Housewives of New York City star's outspoken comments about the need for reality television stars to unionize, the Skinnygirl founder said she's been met with overwhelming support from many in the industry.
"All I did was say something," Frankel said on Tuesday's episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. "Once I said something, all these people came out of the woodwork."
Last month, Frankel enlisted the help of heavyweight Hollywood attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos to help her cause. As a result, Frankel said, the networks started taking notice.
"I saw them get noticeably more silent, and I saw Andy Cohen and Watch What Happens Live be a little more sensitive and a little more watered-down and sanitized," Frankel argued. "I watched people get nervous."
The Messenger has reached out to Bravo for comment.
- Bethenny Frankel’s Fellow ‘Real Housewives’ Support Her Push for Reality TV Union (Exclusive)
- Bethenny Frankel Pitched a Show Before Pushing for Reality TV Unions: Source
- Bethenny Frankel Insists Reality TV Stars Should Be on Strike: ‘I’ve Never Made a Single Residual’
- NBCUniversal Says They Are Committed to Maintaining a ‘Safe and Respectful Workplace’ as Reality TV Stars Rally for More Rights
- Bethenny Frankel’s Push for Reality Star Union Gets SAG-AFTRA’s Approval: ‘We Stand Ready to Assist’
- Reality Stars Allege ‘Grotesque and Depraved Mistreatment’ on Shows: Report
Frankel further explained that she's built quite an arsenal of other current and former reality stars at her former network home who felt exploited during their time on camera.
"It seems like Bravo is on full alert," she said. "They have been extremely responsive and nervous about this pending lawsuit from many people in the Bravo-sphere via these lawyers that I brought in about a union and about residuals. Pandora's box has been opened."
Frankel acknowledged that a smaller group of Housewives has been critical of Frankel herself, calling her out for biting the hand that fed her. However, Frankel shrugged if off, saying, "They're being pushed forward by Bravo PR because the Bravo PR machine is on full tilt now."
The former Bethenny Ever After star also responded to questions about why she'd go up against her supposed friend and former boss Andy Cohen.
"I've known Andy Cohen for years. We always have been colleagues," she explained, "I was one of his favorites as a Housewife, and he always enjoyed me, and I always enjoyed him — but we weren't quote-unquote 'good friends.' I mean that to say that I met his son once or twice."
Additionally, multiple sources tell The Messenger, "People were shocked Bethenny would say something like that after the long history which seemed really authentic. They've both spoken highly of each other and mutually respectful. It's odd that she would say this now."
As for what comes next, Frankel said it shouldn't be long before the other shoe drops.
"I have a very important meeting this week with the union, and that should move forward to hopefully protect these people," she said. "There's a lot swirling."
