Bethenny Frankel Says the ‘RHONY’ Reboot Could Have Had a Different Name (Exclusive)

There may be a new crop of Real Housewives of New York City, but to the OG cast, that magic can never truly be recreated.

Bethenny Frankel was one of the original stars of the series, and while she left it behind long ago (and then once again in 2019), she's now found a comfortable role as host of multiple podcasts. Naturally, she's got thoughts about the RHONY reboot, and she will be sharing them in full on her ReWives podcast this Friday (with special guest Jill Zarin!).

"It's definitely very different," Frankel exclusively told The Messenger of the Season 14 premiere. "It's an entirely different show. It's obviously different because it's different people on it... it could have a different name."

While she's had some brief social media interactions with newcomer Sai De Silva, who Frankel notes has a "pretty name," she hasn't had contact with the five remaining Bravo additions. She does, however, have some thoughts on their readiness for reality television.

"The women are very, very seasoned coming in, very prepared," Frankel explained. "They seem like they've gone to Fame University, you know what I mean? They're ready for fame. And we were all a bunch of morons that were a mess. So they seem very groomed and polished... and they're all very similar. I felt that they were similar to one another."

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin reunite for their first sit-down in 13 years. Just B / iHeartRadio

So will the creator of Forever Young Rosé and Mingle (Frankel's non-alcoholic line of sparkling cocktails) be tuning in every Sunday? Probably not, which is nothing against the show — reality TV is simply not her jam, funnily enough.

"It's a great thing when I'm asked [if I'm going to watch], and then I say it and it sounds like I'm shading it," she shared. "I probably won't, just because I don't watch a lot of Housewives. I really watch it for work. I watch more [reality TV] for work than I ever did in my real life."

Currently, instead of Real Housewives, Frankel is busy watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Leftovers, meaning she's got little time for unscripted shenanigans. That said, the Just B host promises a full rundown of at least the first episode of the new RHONY on her podcast ReWives, with a new episode dropping Friday through iHeartRadio.

