Bethenny Frankel Insists Reality TV Stars Should Be on Strike: 'I've Never Made a Single Residual'
Entertainment.
Bethenny Frankel Insists Reality TV Stars Should Be on Strike: ‘I’ve Never Made a Single Residual’

The former 'Real Housewives' star said reality stars not being treated the same way as other talent featured on streaming services is 'moronic'

Daniel Trainor
Bethenny Frankel visits SiriusXM Studios on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Bethenny Frankel is calling on reality stars to demand the same treatment as the actors and writers currently on strike.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star made her case Wednesday on Instagram.

"Why isn't reality TV on strike?" Frankel questioned. "I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes. We've always been the losers — the 'I'm up here, you're down here' to the actresses and actors."

Frankel first appeared on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005 before making her Real Housewives debut in 2008. 

"During the last writers' strike, we were providing all of the entertainment, and that's really when the gold rush of reality TV started," Frankel continued. "I, myself, have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions from reality TV, and I've never made a single residual. Either I'm missing something or we're getting screwed, too."

In addition to starring on Real Housewives, Frankel had two Bravo spinoffs — Bethenny Getting Married and Bethenny & Fredrik — and hosted her own HBO Max reality competition series The Big Shot with Bethenny in 2021.

Frankel called on her Bravo compatriots to take immediate action, urging, "Anyone shooting a Bravo show should not be shooting until they get paid residuals for all the other episodes that they've ever done or those episodes should be taken down."

Her strong words drew the support of fellow Real Housewives alums like NeNe Leakes, who commented, "Agreed! I been saying this but they will hear you better than me," and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson wrote, "Totally agree! We should be getting residuals for all the times they have used our footage. I got paid $0 season 1."

"It’s complete and total bullsh–," Frankel concluded. "I'm going to get into this because it just occurred to me. Everyone is talking about actors. We don't get paid sh–!"

