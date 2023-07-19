On the latest episode of her podcast, Bethenny Frankel reveals that a life-changing decision came from none other than Andy Cohen.

"Andy told me to marry Jason, so there we go," Frankel said in the conversation with her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star Jill Zarin. "F---ing worst idea in history."

The entrepreneur and former reality star wed Jason Hoppy in 2010. They share a daughter, Bryn, and split a couple of years after they wed. Frankel and Hoppy had a combative divorce, which was finalized in 2021.

She has since moved on from the relationship and is engaged to Paul Bernon.

The episode was filled with plenty of bombshell moments as Frankel and Zarin, who used to be close friends, attempted to bury the hatchet.

"It felt liberating," Frankel exclusively told The Messenger about their reunion. "It was going to happen at some point but it wasn't just that we ran into each other, we hashed it out."