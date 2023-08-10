Bethenny Frankel's push for reality television protections has gotten some traction. The Real Housewives of New York alum has enlisted all-star attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos in her "war" against networks to get better wages and working conditions for reality television stars. And now, SAG-AFTRA — the union representing actors currently striking — has acknowledged Frankel's movement for the first time.

"SAG-AFTRA has engaged in discussions with Bryan Freedman at the Freedman + Taitelman, LLP law firm who has been retained by Bethenny Frankel around the subject of treatment of reality performers," the union said in a statement released today. "SAG-AFTRA is the Union that represents reality performers. Depending on the structure of the production and the performers involved, we can cover these performers under our Network Code Agreement."

"We stand ready to assist Bethenny Frankel, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos along with reality performers and our members in the fight and are tired of studios and production companies trying to circumvent the Union in order to exploit the talent that they rely upon to make their product," the union continued. "We encourage any reality performers and/or members to reach out to SAG-AFTRA's Entertainment Contracts Department so that we may work together toward the protection of the reality performers ending the exploitative practices that have developed in this area and to engage in a new path to Union coverage."

Previously, Frankel had been pushing for a separate union for reality television performers after being inspired by the ongoing dual Hollywood strikes by the writers and actors. The movement began publicly earlier in July when Frankel asked her millions of Instagram followers: "Why isn't reality TV on strike?"

"I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes," she said in a video posted on Instagram. "We've always been the losers — the 'I'm up here, you're down here' to the actresses and actors. During the last writers' strike, we were providing all of the entertainment, and that's really when the gold rush of reality TV started. I, myself, have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions from reality TV, and I've never made a single residual. Either I'm missing something or we're getting screwed, too."

"Anyone shooting a Bravo show should not be shooting until they get paid residuals for all the other episodes that they've ever done or those episodes should be taken down," she continued, before slamming the mistreatment as "complete and total bullsh--."

While speaking with Variety in late July, Freedman revealed that he'd been collecting the stories of over 50 unscripted stars who believe they'd been "used and unfairly" treated by television networks and streamers. The lawyers cited finding low-paying contracts, a lack of residuals and workplace protections.

"It’s no different than other grievances that are going on right now like when you look at the actors and writers strikes," Geragos said. "They sign one thing but they didn’t sign on for everything else they’re being exploited for."

On letter obtained by TMZ, Freedman and Geragos alleged that NBCUniversal and Bravo had allowed "grotesque and depraved treatment" on their sets, among other accusations. The network did not respond to request for comment.

Many of Frankel's fellow Real Housewives have supported her push, including RHOA's Cynthia Bailey, RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke, RHOD's LeeAnne Locken and RHONJ's Margaret Josephs.

"I think it's a good idea, I hate to say it," Locken, who starred on The Real Housewives of Dallas from 2016 to 2020, exclusively told The Messenger. "I think the audience for a long time felt like we got paid every time it aired, and we didn't. We got paid when we created it. That's the only time we ever got paid for it. And then they, in perpetuity, can run it forever, anywhere in the world, over and over and over again. You are making money off my mistakes, off my one-liners, off my back."

"Our likeness can run on forever and ever, and I feel like it's fair for us to get some kind of compensation for our image and our likeness being on TV and just being able to just run it 'til the end of time," Bailey added. "I don't think that that's really fair."