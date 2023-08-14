Bethenny Frankel allegedly pitched a show to multiple networks before her recent push for reality television protections, according to a source.

"Years ago, Bethenny pitched [a show about] the next chapter of her life in [Connecticut]," the source tells The Messenger of the Real Housewives of New York alum. Bravo was among the places on her list. (The Messenger reached out to Bravo for comment.)

"She repeatedly told them she didn't want it to be like Housewives," the source continued.

But after hearing of some issues with one production company, Frankel “backed out," the source said, saying this happened "months before" Frankel began her quest for more reality TV protections.

Frankel has been pushing for a union for reality television performers after being inspired by the ongoing dual Hollywood strikes by the writers and actors. Her plea began in July when Frankel asked her millions of Instagram followers: "Why isn't reality TV on strike?"

"I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes," she said in a video posted on Instagram. "We've always been the losers — the 'I'm up here, you're down here' to the actresses and actors. During the last writers' strike, we were providing all of the entertainment, and that's really when the gold rush of reality TV started. I, myself, have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions from reality TV, and I've never made a single residual. Either I'm missing something or we're getting screwed, too."

"Anyone shooting a Bravo show should not be shooting until they get paid residuals for all the other episodes that they've ever done or those episodes should be taken down," she continued, before slamming the mistreatment as "complete and total bulls---."

Last month, Frankel enlisted all-star attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos in her "war" against networks.

"Something has to change because the current system is broken," Geragos told Variety last month. "It's no different than other grievances that are going on right now like when you look at the actors and writers strikes. They sign one thing but they didn't sign on for everything else they're being exploited for." (Essentially, Freedman explained in the interview, reality stars tend to be asked to sign-away their rights for a chance at television stardom, sometimes for paychecks as low as $900 or zero compensation.)

Last week, SAG-AFTRA — the union representing actors currently striking — acknowledged Frankel's movement for the first time, saying they are "ready to assist."

"SAG-AFTRA has engaged in discussions with Bryan Freedman at the Freedman + Taitelman, LLP law firm who has been retained by Bethenny Frankel around the subject of treatment of reality performers," the union said in a statement released on August 10. "SAG-AFTRA is the Union that represents reality performers. Depending on the structure of the production and the performers involved, we can cover these performers under our Network Code Agreement."

"We stand ready to assist Bethenny Frankel, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos along with reality performers and our members in the fight and are tired of studios and production companies trying to circumvent the Union in order to exploit the talent that they rely upon to make their product," the union continued.

"We encourage any reality performers and/or members to reach out to SAG-AFTRA's Entertainment Contracts Department so that we may work together toward the protection of the reality performers ending the exploitative practices that have developed in this area and to engage in a new path to Union coverage."

Many of Frankel's fellow Real Housewives have supported her push, including RHOA's Cynthia Bailey, RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke, RHOD's LeeAnne Locken and RHONJ's Margaret Josephs.

"I think it's a good idea, I hate to say it," Locken, who starred on The Real Housewives of Dallas from 2016 to 2020, exclusively told The Messenger. "I think the audience for a long time felt like we got paid every time it aired, and we didn't. We got paid when we created it. That's the only time we ever got paid for it. And then they, in perpetuity, can run it forever, anywhere in the world, over and over and over again. You are making money off my mistakes, off my one-liners, off my back."