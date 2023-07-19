‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel Reveals It Was ‘Liberating’ Reuniting With Her Co-Star Jill Zarin for the First Time in 13 Years (Exclusive)

It was a reunion 13 years in the making.

Bravo fans were shocked this week when Bethenny Frankel sat down for a taping of her iHeart podcast Monday night with former Real Housewives of New York co-star Jill Zarin for the first time in over a decade.

Now, the Just B and ReWives podcast host is telling The Messenger exactly what went into their crossover episode behind the scenes — including the current state of their friendship!

"It felt liberating," Frankel exclusively tells The Messenger. "It was going to happen at some point but it wasn't just that we ran into each other, we hashed it out."

"But it felt liberating also, because when you're a Housewife, you're always waiting and begging for scraps from Bravo to say your piece. And here, it was freedom," she continues. "We didn't have to go talk to some executive and pitch this as an idea."

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin reunite for their first sit-down in 13 years. Just B / iHeartRadio

Frankel and Zarin appeared on the first three seasons of RHONY prior to the former's initial departure. While the creator of Forever Young Rosé and Mingle (Frankel's non-alcoholic line of sparkling cocktails) returned for five later seasons, Zarin popped up in guest spots occasionally across four seasons before the reality show's recent, complete cast overhaul.

"The podcast is not for Housewives, ironically. It's about Housewives," Frankel explains. "This is the first Housewife I've ever done. This is the first live and unedited I've ever done. This is the first one-on-one with Jill I've ever done. This is the first time I ever filmed it for YouTube. So I did four firsts."

"I do everything all the way," she adds. "We're managing it all, and we're doing everything right, and we're flying her in and we're taking care of her and the whole deal."

So, what does the future have in store for Frankel and Zarin now that they've publicly showed off their olive branch on YouTube?

"We've been texting and talking. I told her we'd go for a beach walk, because I love the beach walks, and I'm sure we'll all go to dinner and go to Candy Kitchen and we'll be friendly and friends," Frankel shares. "I think that I had a nice time with her. I'm grateful. She came in, she trusted me, she submitted completely, and she was a pleasure. And I believe that she was honest."

Additionally, Zarin will be back for another appearance on the ReWives podcast this Friday to discuss the debut episode of RHONY Season 14 with Frankel.

The new Real Housewives of New York airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. Meanwhile, you can catch Frankel's podcasts through iHeartRadio.