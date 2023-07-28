Bethenny Frankel Hires 2 High-Profile Hollywood Attorneys to Wage ‘War’ for Reality Star Protections: Report
'Hell hath no fury like a reality star scorned. The days of exploitation and promoting IP that we don't profit from are over,' Frankel previously said
Real Housewives of New York City alum and American TV personality Bethenny Frankel is coming after the studios and networks for what she purports is the exploitation of her fellow reality TV peers.
Frankel's been talking about wanting reality stars like herself to unionize and to demand protections from their glitzy employers in interviews and all over her Instagram account. Now, she's backing her words with action: Frankel has reportedly hired two high-profile Hollywood attorneys and, per Variety, she's calling "war" on the powers that be.
Attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos will be part of Frankel's camp, after noting to Variety that there is a strong chance that the complaint will wind up in court.
"You're giving up your rights for no money or for $900 so you can be on a show? You're going to give up your rights to someone that intentionally harms you?" Freedman said to Variety. "I don't think that's allowed under the law."
- Luann de Lesseps Wouldn’t Want Bethenny Frankel on ‘RHUGT: RHONY Legacy’: ‘It’s a No’ (Exclusive)
- Bethenny Frankel Insists Reality TV Stars Should Be on Strike: ‘I’ve Never Made a Single Residual’
- Bethenny Frankel Says the ‘RHONY’ Reboot Could Have Had a Different Name (Exclusive)
- Reality Stars Allege ‘Grotesque and Depraved Mistreatment’ on Shows: Report
- ‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel Reveals It Was ‘Liberating’ Reuniting With Her Co-Star Jill Zarin for the First Time in 13 Years (Exclusive)
Freedman's celebrity clients have included Vanna White, Chris Harrison, Gabrielle Union, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, to name a few.
"I'm collecting stories that violate OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] standards, that violate workplace safety regulations," Freedman added. "There is case law out there on some of this fraudulent stuff and waiving future harm."
Geragos, whose celebrity clients have included Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder and Colin Kaepernick, echoed his partner's sentiments.
"Something has to change because the current system is broken," Geragos told Variety. "It's no different than other grievances that are going on right now like when you look at the actors and writers strikes. They sign one thing but they didn't sign on for everything else they're being exploited for." (Essentially, Freedman explained in the interview, reality stars tend to be asked to sign-away their rights for a chance at television stardom, sometimes for paychecks as low as $900 or zero compensation.)
Frankel also commented to Variety that she feels confident that she is fighting for the right thing — and that others in the industry are cheering her on, too.
Friday's news comes a week after the RHONY alum issued a similar statement on Instagram, saying, "Hell hath no fury like a reality star scorned. The days of exploitation and promoting IP that we don't profit from are over."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment