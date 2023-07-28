Bethenny Frankel Hires 2 High-Profile Hollywood Attorneys to Wage ‘War’ for Reality Star Protections: Report

Real Housewives of New York City alum and American TV personality Bethenny Frankel is coming after the studios and networks for what she purports is the exploitation of her fellow reality TV peers.

Frankel's been talking about wanting reality stars like herself to unionize and to demand protections from their glitzy employers in interviews and all over her Instagram account. Now, she's backing her words with action: Frankel has reportedly hired two high-profile Hollywood attorneys and, per Variety, she's calling "war" on the powers that be.

Attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos will be part of Frankel's camp, after noting to Variety that there is a strong chance that the complaint will wind up in court.

"You're giving up your rights for no money or for $900 so you can be on a show? You're going to give up your rights to someone that intentionally harms you?" Freedman said to Variety. "I don't think that's allowed under the law."

Freedman's celebrity clients have included Vanna White, Chris Harrison, Gabrielle Union, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, to name a few.

Bethenny Frankel visits SiriusXM Studios on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

"I'm collecting stories that violate OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] standards, that violate workplace safety regulations," Freedman added. "There is case law out there on some of this fraudulent stuff and waiving future harm."

Geragos, whose celebrity clients have included Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder and Colin Kaepernick, echoed his partner's sentiments.

"Something has to change because the current system is broken," Geragos told Variety. "It's no different than other grievances that are going on right now like when you look at the actors and writers strikes. They sign one thing but they didn't sign on for everything else they're being exploited for." (Essentially, Freedman explained in the interview, reality stars tend to be asked to sign-away their rights for a chance at television stardom, sometimes for paychecks as low as $900 or zero compensation.)

Frankel also commented to Variety that she feels confident that she is fighting for the right thing — and that others in the industry are cheering her on, too.

Friday's news comes a week after the RHONY alum issued a similar statement on Instagram, saying, "Hell hath no fury like a reality star scorned. The days of exploitation and promoting IP that we don't profit from are over."