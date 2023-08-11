Bethenny Frankel Denies Michael Cohen Sent Her Photo of Luann de Lesseps’ Fiancé Kissing Another Woman

Somehow, we're still talking about Tom. After former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill alleged it was Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen who sent Bethenny Frankel a text about Luann de Lesseps' fiancé Tom D'Agostino kissing another woman in 2016, Frankel herself pushed back on Friday.

"No, Michael Cohen did not take the photo at The Regency of Tom," Frankel said on TikTok. "The woman who did take the photo at The Regency is texting me right now on this very phone. Just sent me our original text and the photo."

Frankel continued, "Underneath the photo it said, 'Maybe you should make new New Year's Eve plans,' which I don't even know what that means. Maybe you'll remember."

When Frankel was reminded that de Lesseps eventually got married to D'Agostino on New Year's Eve, Frankel responded, "I wasn't invited so that was snark."

Frankel saved a final word for her former friend and now bitter enemy Radziwill, saying, "It's dangerous to listen to just anybody spew their mouth off about something they know nothing about."

During an appearance Thursday on Juicy Scoop with Heather MacDonald, Radziwill laid out her alleged story about Cohen's involvement in the iconic RHONY scandal.

"Six months ago, maybe eight months ago, I'm having dinner downtown with a friend of mine who is in the movie business," Radziwill said. "In walks Michael Cohen, who is [Donald] Trump's lawyer. Michael wrote a book, and he wanted to talk to my friend about maybe doing something with the book. I'm like, 'Oh my god, f--ing Michael Cohen is at dinner.'"

Eventually, Radziwill said, Cohen explained that he was a Housewives fan before dropping an even bigger bombshell.

"We started talking about Tom and the wedding," Radziwill revealed. "He goes, 'Of course I know Tom, who do you think took the picture?' I was like, 'Wait, what did you say?' and he says, 'Who do you think took the picture at The Regency?'"

According to Radziwill, Cohen took the photo and then sent it to his friend Dennis Shields, who then passed it on to Frankel, who he was dating at the time.

The Big Apple mystery lives on. And if you want to relive the moment that made all of this renewed drama possible, you're in luck.