Bethany Joy Lenz credits One Tree Hill for saving her life while she was in a cult.
During an interview with Variety published Thursday, Lenz shared she was in a cult the entire time she starred in the hit teenage drama, which premiered in September 2003. She was 22 at the time.
"I got involved in something that seemed very rote," she said.
Asked if her co-stars or the show's crew were aware of her being in a cult, she said, "Oh, yeah. It was open with them — it was the whisper behind the scenes, like 'You know, she's in a cult.'"
She continued, "For a while, they were all trying to save me and rescue me, which is lovely and so amazing to be cared about in that way. But I was very stubborn. I was really committed to what I believed were the best choices I could make."
"It built a deep wedge of distrust between me and my cast and crew," said Lenz. "As much as I loved them and cared about them, there was a fundamental thought: If I'm in pain, if I'm suffering, I can't go to any of these people. So you feel incredibly lonely. But a lot of the people in that group lived there, and were in it day after day."
She explained how One Tree Hill essentially "saved" her from the lifestyle as she was able to physically distance herself from it.
"So in a lot of ways, One Tree Hill saved my life, because I was there nine months out of the year in North Carolina," said the actress. "I had a lot of flying back and forth, a lot of people visiting and things like that, but my life was really built in North Carolina. And I think that spatial separation made a big difference when it was time for me to wake up."
Lenz added that the most "painful, shameful, difficult parts" were missing major life moments with family members, especially her nieces and nephews.
She later added, "I mean, it was like a secret life. I'm on this TV show. I'm living this glamorous, celebrity life — as people see it — and I have a total secret life going on. It was so painful. I have people in my life who went through all that, saw all that and went through it with me — they saw the abuse and were around for it, and then sometimes even participated in it — and then, to ask for my forgiveness and to maintain friendship and to show up, those relationships really mean a lot to me. I've had to ask for forgiveness too. That's part the healing."
She left the cult "very shortly after" One Tree Hill ended in 2012. More than 10 years later, she said her recovery is still "an ongoing process."
