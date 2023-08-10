Bethany Joy Lenz Is Writing A Memoir About Her Experience In A Religious Cult

Bethany Joy Lenz is coming out with a memoir about the "spiritual abuse" she faced as a member of an unidentified cult.



Lenz is an actor best known for starring as Haley James in the CW's One Tree Hill, though she's recently moved into singer-songwriter territory with the release her new single called "Strawberries." In an interview with People, the 42-year-old said she had to go through "lots of therapy" in order to remove herself from a religious group that she was a member of for 10 years, including while she was filming for One Tree Hill.



"I had to start from a baseline of my personal understanding of God and the experiences I had had," Lenz said. "And then there was a lot of going back to who I was before and remembering that, and then acknowledging that there was so much I just didn't know."



The memoir will cover the most pivotal moments in Lenz's life, including her religious trauma. Though the title and cover has yet to be revealed, it's set to release next year.

The actor has publicly discussed these memories before without much detail.

Last month, she joined her co-stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan on their Drama Queens podcast and mentioned her experience in the "cult."

"That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and... 10 years of recovery after that," she said.



Lenz has also discussed her negative experience in the Los Angeles Moasic Church in a 2021 Instagram post. "The level of control displayed, particularly by McManus was deeply characteristic to me of a high-demand group and was disturbing to me and to many other people who have left Mosaic for that very reason," Lenz said.



It's unclear if Moasic — which is popular among celebrities — is the one she'll be writing about, but she's since rebuilt her faith with the help of New York pastor Tim Keller.

Lenz hasn't had a hard time writing her memoir but definitely feels the pressure to "get it right."

Apart from her ADHD, one of the other challenges Lenz said she's facing is making sure her memoir is legally sound since specific people are mentioned. Still, the actor said she "writes all the time" and is currently working on the layout of her book.



"Exploring the memories and really facing them can be challenging, but I'm doing it."