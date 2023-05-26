The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Berlin Police Investigating Roger Waters for Possible Incitement Over Concert Outfit

    Authorities say they have received pictures and video from the public that are 'suitable for fulfilling the offense of incitement to hatred'

    Published |Updated
    Elizabeth Rosner and Mike Vulpo
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Berlin's police department says they are investigating Roger Waters for suspected incitement after the musician wore a controversial costume at a recent concert.

    "We have received information from the public including pictures and videos, which according to the external appearance are suitable for fulfilling the offense of incitement to hatred," Berlin Police spokeswoman Jennifer Bähle tells The Messenger. "The State Security Department at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has initiated a criminal investigation procedure regarding the suspicion of incitement of the people."

    Images circulating on social media showed Waters firing an imitation machine gun while dressed in a long black coat with a red armband. 

    According to Berlin police, "The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace."

    Read More

    After the conclusion of the investigation, police say the case will be forwarded to the Berlin public prosecutor's office for legal assessment. 

    The Messenger has reached out to Waters' team for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

    Back in February, one of Waters' upcoming concerts in Frankfurt was canceled due to what local officials described as "persistent anti-Israel behavior of the former Pink Floyd frontman, who is considered one of the most widely spread antisemites in the world." 

    The cancellation was overturned in April, but protests have continued at Waters' German shows.

    During Waters' May 17 show in Berlin, a message projected onscreen read, "The show will start in 10 minutes and a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite. Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.