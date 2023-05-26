Berlin Police Investigating Roger Waters for Possible Incitement Over Concert Outfit
Authorities say they have received pictures and video from the public that are 'suitable for fulfilling the offense of incitement to hatred'
Berlin's police department says they are investigating Roger Waters for suspected incitement after the musician wore a controversial costume at a recent concert.
"We have received information from the public including pictures and videos, which according to the external appearance are suitable for fulfilling the offense of incitement to hatred," Berlin Police spokeswoman Jennifer Bähle tells The Messenger. "The State Security Department at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has initiated a criminal investigation procedure regarding the suspicion of incitement of the people."
Images circulating on social media showed Waters firing an imitation machine gun while dressed in a long black coat with a red armband.
According to Berlin police, "The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace."
After the conclusion of the investigation, police say the case will be forwarded to the Berlin public prosecutor's office for legal assessment.
The Messenger has reached out to Waters' team for comment, but did not immediately hear back.
Back in February, one of Waters' upcoming concerts in Frankfurt was canceled due to what local officials described as "persistent anti-Israel behavior of the former Pink Floyd frontman, who is considered one of the most widely spread antisemites in the world."
The cancellation was overturned in April, but protests have continued at Waters' German shows.
During Waters' May 17 show in Berlin, a message projected onscreen read, "The show will start in 10 minutes and a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite. Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly."
