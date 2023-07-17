Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Emotional Visiting His Grandfather’s Navy Site on ‘Running Wild’: ‘It Was Deeply Moving’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Emotional Visiting His Grandfather’s Navy Site on ‘Running Wild’: ‘It Was Deeply Moving’

The actor appeared on Sunday's episode where Bear Grylls surprised him with a tribute to his late grandfather

Published
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Bear Grylls pose for a photo on the Isle of Sky, Scotland. Ben Simms/National Geographic for Disney

Benedict Cumberbatch's appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls came with an emotional, surprise ending. The Academy Award-nominated actor appeared on Sunday's episode of the series, where host Grylls took him on a journey to the Isle of Skye on Scotland's Northwest coast -- a location picked specifically for Cumberbatch. 

“I’ve brought Benedict to where his grandfather trained and served to give him a first-hand experience of the freezing coastline of the North Atlantic," Grylls explained. "This is going to test Benedict like no role he’s ever played.”

Cumberbatch's grandfather was a submarine commander in the British Royal Navy – and the Doctor Strange star has always been fascinated by his story.

“He was given a very ill-maintained vessel, and the crew mutinied," he said. "He had to hold his nerve as the leader, and he basically saved that entire crew’s life."

Read More

Cumberbatch revealed his grandfather passed away before he was born, saying, "I wish I would have met him."

Bear Grylls took Benedict Cumberbatch to the rugged Isle of Sky, where Benedict will tested his resilience as they searched for a series of hidden caches containing critical supplies that they’ll need for their survival along freezing coastlines off the North Atlantic.
Bear Grylls and Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' Credit: NatGeo.Ben Simms/National Geographic for Disney

As the duo's journey drew to a close, Cumberbatch and Grylls put together a pair of folding kayaks for a trip out to sea.

“I'm feeling a little bit of communion with my grandfather," Cumberbatch noted. "I wish he was around. He would have been under the water rather than on the water, but there's definitely a theme playing itself out here."

Once amongst the tides, they were intercepted by a British Royal Navy boat. After they hopped on board, Cumberbatch started to get emotional and said he was feeling "interestingly connected to my grandfather all of a sudden and it's very moving.”

However, Grylls still had one more trick left up his sleeve.

“I know I said this was the end," he said. "But it's not quite the end. We've got one final little surprise that felt fitting for a Cumberbatch.”

That's when a nuclear submarine emerged from the depths of the sea. No big deal.

Grylls told Cumberbatch that they would become two of "the few civilians" ever to be allowed on board the vessel.

A teary-eyed Cumberbatch said, "My grandfather has been playing in my mind quite a bit in the last couple of days. It felt like a very knee-jerk connection to him. To see it was just an 'Oh my god,' shock moment."

Once their expedition was complete, a still visibly-emotional Cumberbatch looked back on the entire odyssey with gratitude.

“The past couple of days have been extraordinary," he said. "What an experience. To round it all off, it just became more and more about a narrative that I wasn't expecting. Not in my wildest dreams could I imagine that would be part of my experience with Bear. I'm so grateful. It was deeply moving."

New episodes of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premiere Sundays at 9/8c on NatGeo.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.