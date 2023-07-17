Benedict Cumberbatch's appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls came with an emotional, surprise ending. The Academy Award-nominated actor appeared on Sunday's episode of the series, where host Grylls took him on a journey to the Isle of Skye on Scotland's Northwest coast -- a location picked specifically for Cumberbatch.

“I’ve brought Benedict to where his grandfather trained and served to give him a first-hand experience of the freezing coastline of the North Atlantic," Grylls explained. "This is going to test Benedict like no role he’s ever played.”

Cumberbatch's grandfather was a submarine commander in the British Royal Navy – and the Doctor Strange star has always been fascinated by his story.

“He was given a very ill-maintained vessel, and the crew mutinied," he said. "He had to hold his nerve as the leader, and he basically saved that entire crew’s life."

Cumberbatch revealed his grandfather passed away before he was born, saying, "I wish I would have met him."

Bear Grylls and Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' Credit: NatGeo. Ben Simms/National Geographic for Disney

As the duo's journey drew to a close, Cumberbatch and Grylls put together a pair of folding kayaks for a trip out to sea.

“I'm feeling a little bit of communion with my grandfather," Cumberbatch noted. "I wish he was around. He would have been under the water rather than on the water, but there's definitely a theme playing itself out here."

Once amongst the tides, they were intercepted by a British Royal Navy boat. After they hopped on board, Cumberbatch started to get emotional and said he was feeling "interestingly connected to my grandfather all of a sudden and it's very moving.”

However, Grylls still had one more trick left up his sleeve.

“I know I said this was the end," he said. "But it's not quite the end. We've got one final little surprise that felt fitting for a Cumberbatch.”

That's when a nuclear submarine emerged from the depths of the sea. No big deal.

Grylls told Cumberbatch that they would become two of "the few civilians" ever to be allowed on board the vessel.

A teary-eyed Cumberbatch said, "My grandfather has been playing in my mind quite a bit in the last couple of days. It felt like a very knee-jerk connection to him. To see it was just an 'Oh my god,' shock moment."

Once their expedition was complete, a still visibly-emotional Cumberbatch looked back on the entire odyssey with gratitude.

“The past couple of days have been extraordinary," he said. "What an experience. To round it all off, it just became more and more about a narrative that I wasn't expecting. Not in my wildest dreams could I imagine that would be part of my experience with Bear. I'm so grateful. It was deeply moving."

New episodes of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premiere Sundays at 9/8c on NatGeo.