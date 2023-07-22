Ben Shapiro Goes to Theater to Roast ‘Barbie’ While Accidentally Dressed as Ken

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro didn't have very many good things to say about the newly released Barbie movie, which he apparently went to see Friday. However, it wasn't his initial review of the film (which he termed "woke" and "flaming garbage") that resounded with Twitter — it was his choice of theater attire.

A Twitter user pointed out that Shapiro's all-black ensemble almost identically matched an outfit worn by Ryan Gosling in the movie — right down to an immaculately tucked-in shirt and coordinating belt.

"It was just pointed out to me that Ben Shapiro went to go hate watch the Barbie movie dressed exactly like Ken," the user wrote, adding "lmao."

"Ken Shapiro," joked one.

"He clearly just wanted to dress the opposite of the pink-wearing people but LMAO," tweeted another. "He's just mad he doesn't have his own Mojo Dojo Casa House."

Ben Shapiro is seen on the set of “Candace” on April 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Friday, April 30, 2021. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Shapiro did not respond directly to the comments but did retweet a post discussing the weekend's polar opposite-subject blockbuster, Oppenheimer, a couple of hours later.

Barbie, which also stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, was released July 21.