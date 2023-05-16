Ben Platt Says People Will ‘Feel Seen’ by ‘Theater Camp,’ Written With Fiancé Noah Galvin 

Ben Platt has a very theatrical summer season ahead.

The actor, who currently stars as Leo Frank in the Broadway revival of Parade, will be up for his second Tony Award on June 11. The following month, he and fiancé Noah Galvin will celebrate the release of their comedy film Theater Camp, about a summer program that places the drama center stage.

"I think that there's gonna be a lot of people in [the theater] community, in particular, who are gonna feel really seen by [the film] and get a lot of love and laughter from it, which I think everybody needs," Platt told The Messenger at the Tony Award nominees meet and greet earlier this month.

"I just couldn't be prouder of it," he added. "I really love it."

Theater Camp, out July 14, had its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie follows best friends and drama teachers at a camp in New York from a screenplay by Platt and Galvin as well as Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman.

When asked if it was special to collaborate with his fiancé on the project, Platt replied: "Very."

He added, "It doesn't happen ever, and it took us a long time to push this through. This project is a very niche piece, obviously, and we believe in it so much. But it's a very little film, and it's hard to get those kinds of things made these days. So I'm just so grateful that we got to the finish line."

Galvin, who took over for his partner in the title role of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen in 2017, was also by Platt's side when it was announced he had been nominated for his starring turn in the revival of Parade. (Platt won his first Tony for portraying anxiety-ridden teen Evan Hansen at the 71st Tony Awards.)

"I was watching [the nominations] with Noah in bed with our dog, George," Platt said. "We did some FaceTimes to family and got some eggs around the corner at the diner, and that was it."

As for his status as a role model for young theater artists, Platt said, "It means everything," adding, "The theater's where I found my first representation both in terms of what I wanted to do in the art form and also just [as a] queer man."

Platt continued, "On the Tonys, when they would pan to the nominees and show people with their partners and boyfriends, that's where I saw myself for the first time. … To be that kind of representation and let young queer theater nerds have something to aspire toward — a way to see themselves — means everything. It's the best part."

The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, is scheduled for June 11 at the United Palace in New York City; the status of the awards show, slated to air on CBS, is currently pending amid the Writers Guild of America strike.