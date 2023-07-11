Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Give Update on Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Taking Our Time’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Give Update on Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Taking Our Time’ (Exclusive)

The couple, who star together in 'Theater Camp,' got engaged in November last year

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel and Michael Gioia
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
US actors Ben Platt (R) and Noah Galvin (L) arrive for the New York special screening of Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp, at Metrograph in New York City on July 10, 2023.Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are enjoying the wedding-planning process. 

The couple, who got engaged in November last year, opened up about their forthcoming nuptials while speaking to The Messenger at the New York City premiere of their new movie, Theater Camp, on Monday. 

"We've planted a flag, and we're making the big-stroke decisions. We're in no rush," Platt explained, while Galvin added, "We're taking our time. We're enjoying just [being engaged]."

That includes an upcoming getaway following Platt's final performance in the Broadway revival of Parade, which will end its limited engagement Aug. 6.

Read More

"We're going to go on a little bit of a vacation," said Galvin, to which Platt added: "Then we're gonna take it easy for a little bit."

The pair also touched upon what it was like "working together in a real capacity" for the first time. Theater Camp, which had its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, follows best friends and drama teachers as they try to keep the camp up and running while they simultaneously make a little onstage magic.

"Obviously, we were apprehensive because we are each other's partners, and that's what has to come first. But I think [collaborating] ended up pointing out the things that bring us together in the sense that like, our sensibilities are very similar, and the things that make us laugh are very similar," said Platt. "And what we feel is 'good' is very similar. So it was a nice bonding experience."

Galvin continued: "I think the skill that we came out of this process with is the ability to – I mean, [it's] collaboration at its core – but really to be honest with each other and not have our feelings hurt. It was a big exercise in letting go of our egos and just meeting each other halfway to make something as good as it could be."

Theater Camp is out on Friday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.