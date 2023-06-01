Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Purchase $61 Million Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion
The power couple has purchased a 38,000 square foot, 12-bedroom home for $60,850,000, The Messenger can confirm
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's search for the perfect home has come to an end.
The couple has purchased a $61 million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., The Messenger can confirm.
Located in the gated community of Wallingford Estates, the roughly 5-acre estate has close to 38,000 square feet of living space, according to the listing.
The homeowners can enjoy a 12-car garage, plus a sports complex fit for a superhero. Basketball and pickleball facilities as well as a gym and boxing ring make the space a fitness lover's dream.
Since getting married in August 2022, Affleck and Lopez have been trying to find a new property for their blended families.
With some patience and serious buying power, Jenny from the Block and her husband were able to find something special just in time for the start of summer.
Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates represented the couple and was able to secure the house with a cash offer, a source tells The Messenger. Meanwhile, Ginger Glass of Compass represented the sellers and was able to sell the house in just one week.
Facts and Figures:
- Price: $60,850,000
- Location: Beverly Hills, California
- 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms
- 38,000 square feet
Selling Points:
The A-list couple can count on plenty of privacy in this quiet neighborhood thanks to entrances that can only be accessed through private and gated streets.
Located just eight minutes away from the Beverly Hills Hotel and 20 minutes from Van Nuys private airport, the neighborhood is also ideal for two stars always on the go.
But when recharging at home, the family can soak up the sun in a zero-edge pool with breathtaking views.
And if the couple wants to entertain late into the evening, the property promises parking for 80 cars. Plus, a 5,000 square foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house and a two-bedroom guardhouse can help house a few guests who don't want to go home.
The Messenger has reached out to Affleck and Lopez's reps for comment.
