Captain Lee Rosbach is weighing in on the Below Deck Down Under scandal, admitting that he is "mortified" by former cast members Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne's behavior toward fellow yacht crew members Margot Sisson and Adam Kodra.

"Their behavior was despicable," Rosbach, who starred on Below Deck for 10 seasons, told Us Weekly on Friday. "Both of them. And I'm sure they'll be paying the price for it for a long time to come. As they should."

Fans saw the incidents play out in back-to-back episodes that aired earlier this week. Jones climbed into Sisson's bed naked while she was trying to sleep after the power went out on the yacht; however, producers stepped in and forced him to leave the room. Captain Jason Chambers fired Jones shortly after learning of his behavior.

Elsewhere, Bileskalne was also fired after Kodra confirmed her unwanted sexual advances made him uncomfortable.

Laura Bileskalne and Luke Jones were fired from "Below Deck Down Under." The show dealt with issues of sexual assault, harassment, and consent quickly and decisively. Laurent Basset/Bravo

Noting he is "grateful" he never encountered a similar situation, Rosbach continued, "I don't know if I would have had the wherewithal to remain as calm as Captain Jason did, but he certainly stepped up to the plate and did it right. It's a tough spot to be in. When there's the captain you're responsible for everything and anything that does happen. Jason handled it superbly."

The original series' captain then added, "I have nothing but the best wishes for Margot and Adam. I have nothing but respect for [them] and I certainly feel sorry for both of them because neither one of them deserved to be put in that position."

Chambers issued a statement on the matter on Wednesday, thanking Chief Stew Aesha Scott and others behind the scenes for alerting him about what happened.

"I'd like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in. Then reforming and allowing Aesha to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it as we would as captain and crew," he said. "I don't know what goes on when crew go out, I am not told. If it's inadequate behavior, production would inform me. But unless a crew member complains of anything — like Adam — I wouldn't know. And as soon as Aesha brought it to my attention, I addressed it straight away. It's real."

Additionally, both Jones and Bileskalne have spoken out since the episodes aired.

"My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot to not been able to empathize," Bileskalne shared. "I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show."

Jones, on the other hand, captioned a photo of a yacht on his Instagram Story, "Self improvement, 1.5 years on."

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.