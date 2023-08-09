‘Below Deck Down Under’ Captain Jason Chambers Discusses Firing 2 Crew Members for Sexual Misconduct

Captain Jason Chambers is reflecting on Below Deck Down Under's latest charter.

After firing two of his crew members on Monday's episode for inappropriate behavior towards their fellow yachties, the Bravo star shared some additional details about the circumstances.

"I'm sure you're digesting episode six and seven as I am," he said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday. "I've had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations — some not so lucky of the outcome — so my heart goes out to them."

In his message to viewers, Chambers thanked Chief Stew Aesha Scott and others behind the scenes for speaking up and alerting him to the issues on the yacht.

"I'd like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in," he said. "Then reforming and allowing Aesha to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it as we would as captain and crew."

"I don't know what goes on when crew go out, I am not told," Chambers continued. "If it's inadequate behavior, production would inform me. But unless a crew member complains of anything — like Adam — I wouldn't know. And as soon as Aesha brought it to my attention, I addressed it straight away. It's real."

Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne were fired for their respective unwarranted sexual advances towards co-stars Stew Margot Sisson and Deckhand Adam Kodra.

Since the episode aired, Bileskalne has apologized for her behavior saying on Instagram, "My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot to not been able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show."

As for Jones, he posted an Instagram Story of a yacht and wrote, "Self improvement, 1.5 years on."

Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers appear on 'Below Deck Down Under.' Mark Rogers/Bravo

For Chambers, he expressed sympathy for viewers who were triggered by the episodes. But more than one year after filming, the captain is hopeful some cast members have grown and evolved.

"I hope all people involved are on a better journey to better themselves," he shared. "Everyone has the chance in life to grow, learn from experiences either good or bad and become the best humans. Respect Boundaries."

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.