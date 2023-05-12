The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Below Deck’ Alum Ben Robinson Announces Engagement to Kiara Cabral

    Robinson, who served as the executive chef on Bravo's 'Below Deck' and 'Below Deck Mediterranean,' announced the engagement news Thursday.

    Published |Updated
    Michael Gioia
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Instagram/Kiara Cabral

    Ben Robinson is ready to say "I do" to Kiara Cabral.

    The TV personality, who served as the executive chef on Bravo's Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, announced the engagement news Thursday in an Instagram post featuring professional shots of him and his soon-to-be wife dressed in white on a boat. 

    "After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose," he wrote in the caption. "I feel like the luckiest man alive!"

    He thanked his friends and family for their support, adding, "I couldn't have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you."

    Read More

    His longtime girlfriend shared the same set of photos on her Instagram, writing, "TO US💍💖 im speechless and overwhelmed with so much happiness and love."

    While it is unclear how long Robinson and Cabral have been dating, the two have appeared together on social media since 2020. 

    Last month, Cabral shared a photo of her and her fiancé in Rome, Italy. In an interview with Us Weekly, who first reported the engagement news, the chef said the couple decided to extend their stay in Europe. 

    "I could tell that Kiara saw this as a special moment and was definitely expecting more than a carbonara," he told the publication. "She says not, but I could tell."

    Of the engagement, he added, "I pulled all of my friends and family into this wonderful love affair, and with their help we are now proudly engaged and I look forward to a life of love and laughter with the lovely Kiara."

    Robinson appeared on the first four seasons of Below Deck, which recently concluded its 10th season on Bravo.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.