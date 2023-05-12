‘Below Deck’ Alum Ben Robinson Announces Engagement to Kiara Cabral

Ben Robinson is ready to say "I do" to Kiara Cabral.

The TV personality, who served as the executive chef on Bravo's Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, announced the engagement news Thursday in an Instagram post featuring professional shots of him and his soon-to-be wife dressed in white on a boat.

"After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose," he wrote in the caption. "I feel like the luckiest man alive!"

He thanked his friends and family for their support, adding, "I couldn't have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you."

His longtime girlfriend shared the same set of photos on her Instagram, writing, "TO US💍💖 im speechless and overwhelmed with so much happiness and love."

While it is unclear how long Robinson and Cabral have been dating, the two have appeared together on social media since 2020.

Last month, Cabral shared a photo of her and her fiancé in Rome, Italy. In an interview with Us Weekly, who first reported the engagement news, the chef said the couple decided to extend their stay in Europe.

"I could tell that Kiara saw this as a special moment and was definitely expecting more than a carbonara," he told the publication. "She says not, but I could tell."

Of the engagement, he added, "I pulled all of my friends and family into this wonderful love affair, and with their help we are now proudly engaged and I look forward to a life of love and laughter with the lovely Kiara."

Robinson appeared on the first four seasons of Below Deck, which recently concluded its 10th season on Bravo.