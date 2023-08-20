Cheems Balltze, the Shiba Inu "doge" who inspired multiple viral memes, died at the age of 12 on Friday during a surgical procedure for cancer, according to a post on Facebook from his owner.
"Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8," read the post. "He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now."
The post urged fans of the pup to "Remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world," and added "I hope he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that’s my only humble request."
Additionally, Cheems' owner noted that the lovable dog, who lived in Hong Kong and first came to Internet prominence in 2017 for a photo of him looking quizzically at the camera, "helped many people during the pandemic."
They thanked Cheems' medical staff, and said that donations collected for the pet's care would now be given to animal welfare charities.
The dog continued to inspire memes even after his passing, with fans creating funny and creative images on Twitter using his likeness in tribute.
- Little Miss Viral Meme: The rise and fall of the latest ‘remix meme,’ from self-expression to radicalization
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73
- Samuel L. Jackson on Going Viral After Losing at the Tony Awards: ‘My Reaction Is Always a Meme’
- Olympic Swimmer Helen Smart Dies at Age 43
- Internationally Renowned Pianist André Watts Dies at 77
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment