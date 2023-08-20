Beloved Viral Meme Dog Cheems Dies at Age 12 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Beloved Viral Meme Dog Cheems Dies at Age 12

The Hong Kong-based Shiba Inu who inspired multiple memes since 2017 died Friday during a surgical procedure for cancer

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cheems, known for memes.Cheems Balltze/Instagram

Cheems Balltze, the Shiba Inu "doge" who inspired multiple viral memes, died at the age of 12 on Friday during a surgical procedure for cancer, according to a post on Facebook from his owner.

"Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8," read the post. "He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now."

The post urged fans of the pup to "Remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world," and added "I hope he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that’s my only humble request."

Additionally, Cheems' owner noted that the lovable dog, who lived in Hong Kong and first came to Internet prominence in 2017 for a photo of him looking quizzically at the camera, "helped many people during the pandemic."

They thanked Cheems' medical staff, and said that donations collected for the pet's care would now be given to animal welfare charities.

The dog continued to inspire memes even after his passing, with fans creating funny and creative images on Twitter using his likeness in tribute.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.