Cheems Balltze, the Shiba Inu "doge" who inspired multiple viral memes, died at the age of 12 on Friday during a surgical procedure for cancer, according to a post on Facebook from his owner.

"Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8," read the post. "He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now."

The post urged fans of the pup to "Remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world," and added "I hope he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that’s my only humble request."

Additionally, Cheems' owner noted that the lovable dog, who lived in Hong Kong and first came to Internet prominence in 2017 for a photo of him looking quizzically at the camera, "helped many people during the pandemic."

They thanked Cheems' medical staff, and said that donations collected for the pet's care would now be given to animal welfare charities.

The dog continued to inspire memes even after his passing, with fans creating funny and creative images on Twitter using his likeness in tribute.