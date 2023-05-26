The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Entrepreneur Mark Emms

    The 'Shake It Up' actress and her fiancé first met in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in 2022

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Bella Thorne said, "Yes."

    On Friday, Thorne — who first rose to fame with her role in the Disney Channel original series Shake It Up — announced her engagement in a shared Instagram post with Vogue.

    Bella Thorne announced her engagement to Mark Emms on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CstpN7eu82o/
    Bella Thorne announced her engagement to Mark Emms on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CstpN7eu82o/

    The actress posted a photo of her and her fiancé, entrepreneur Mark Emms — the producer behind Bad Vegan and the co-owner of New York City hotspot The Mulberry — while sharing a close-up of her sparkler.

    Read More

    Thorne, who met Emms in 2022 in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne's birthday party, told the outlet, "It was love at first sight as the sun rose."

    According to Vogue, Emms proposed at Thorne's home in California the day before Mother's Day, with a 10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone. The couple reportedly celebrated with family afterwards.

    Bella Thorne announced her engagement to Mark Emms on Instagram
    Bella Thorne announced her engagement to Mark Emms on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CstpN7eu82o/

    Thorne, who was previously engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo before calling it quits in 2022, said she's envisioning a countryside wedding at a manor in the United Kingdom.

    And when it come to her wedding dress, the star will be taking a non-traditional approach.

    "Every bride does not need one gown," Thorne explained, "but four!"

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.