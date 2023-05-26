Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Entrepreneur Mark Emms
The 'Shake It Up' actress and her fiancé first met in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in 2022
Bella Thorne said, "Yes."
On Friday, Thorne — who first rose to fame with her role in the Disney Channel original series Shake It Up — announced her engagement in a shared Instagram post with Vogue.
The actress posted a photo of her and her fiancé, entrepreneur Mark Emms — the producer behind Bad Vegan and the co-owner of New York City hotspot The Mulberry — while sharing a close-up of her sparkler.
Thorne, who met Emms in 2022 in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne's birthday party, told the outlet, "It was love at first sight as the sun rose."
According to Vogue, Emms proposed at Thorne's home in California the day before Mother's Day, with a 10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone. The couple reportedly celebrated with family afterwards.
Thorne, who was previously engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo before calling it quits in 2022, said she's envisioning a countryside wedding at a manor in the United Kingdom.
And when it come to her wedding dress, the star will be taking a non-traditional approach.
"Every bride does not need one gown," Thorne explained, "but four!"
