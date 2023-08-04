Bella Hadid Sued for Copyright Infringement Over 2020 Instagram Photo - The Messenger
Bella Hadid Sued for Copyright Infringement Over 2020 Instagram Photo

Chosen Figure LLC claimed Hadid posted the photo without their permission in documents viewed by The Messenger

The Messenger Staff
Bella Hadid arrives at the grand opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace on March 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Bella Hadid is being sued over an Instagram photo posted to her account in August 2020. According to court documents filed in New York on Wednesday and viewed by The Messenger, Chosen Figure LLC is suing the model over copyright infringement, claiming that Hadid posted a photo to her Instagram without their permission. 

The photo in question appears to be a paparazzi shot of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum walking out of an apartment building wearing gray sweatpants, a crop top and a jacket while holding her phone. 

The docs, which were first reported on by Bloomberg Law, claim that the Kin founder "knowingly" engaged in violation of applicable United States Copyright Laws, and that Hadid "has received a financial benefit directly attributable to the Infringement" on "information and belief."

The plaintiff is seeking an award of "actual damages and disgorgement of all Hadid's profits attributable to the infringements," the recovery of full costs and attorney fees and more. 

Reps for Hadid did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment. 

Shortly after the court docs were filed, fans took to Reddit to open up a discussion about celebrities being sued for using photos of themselves shot by paparazzi. 

"I’m always surprised celebrities don't lobby against this, it’s wild to me that someone can stalk you, take pictures of you, and then sue you for having the nerve to post them to your personal Insta after they already sold them," wrote one social media user.

Another added: "This photographer is making money off her image and notoriety without her permission, why shouldn't she be allowed to use the photo without permission too?"

The former Victoria's Secret model's lawsuit against her is similar to one brought against older sister Gigi Hadid, who was sued for copyright infringement over a paparazzi photo posted to her Instagram in 2019. She was later cleared of the suit, per The Hollywood Reporter.

