Bella Hadid Split from Marc Kalman 'To Take Time to Focus on Herself,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Entertainment.
Bella Hadid Split from Marc Kalman ‘To Take Time to Focus on Herself,’ Says Source (Exclusive)

'She wanted to take some time away and has been living out of the hustle and bustle of NYC,' a source exclusively tells The Messenger

Published
Taylor Henderson
Marc Kalman and Bella HadidDavid M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Bella Hadid has called it quits with her former boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

Despite rumors of a possible impending engagement, a source close to the family tells The Messenger that Hadid and Kalman split earlier this year. She has since been spending time with her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, on her Pennsylvania farm.

"Bella ended it after wanting to take time to focus on herself," the source exclusively tells The Messenger. "She wanted to take some time away and has been living out of the hustle and bustle of NYC."

Hadid and art director Kalman first went public with their relationship in July of 2021, though they were said to have begun dating as early as 2020.

In another major life event back in March, the 26-year-old model celebrated five months of sobriety from alcohol on her Instagram Story.

Earlier this week, Entertainment Tonight reported that Hadid is not in rehab as some speculated, but does receive daily treatment for Lyme disease. Several members of the Hadid family were diagnosed with the illness back in 2012, with symptoms including fatigue, flu-like symptoms, rashes, and joint pain. 

The Messenger has reached out to Hadid's representatives for comment.

