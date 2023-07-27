Bella Hadid Reveals She’s Nearly 10 Months Sober

Bella Hadid is marking a milestone in her health and wellness journey.
In a new Instagram post, the model shared that she has been sober for nearly 10 months.
"I'm so proud of anyone pushing through dry July," she wrote to her followers Wednesday when promoting her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics. "With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!"
Hadid continued, "I'm so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!"
- Gigi Hadid Shares Update on Sister Bella Hadid After ‘Long and Intense’ Lyme Disease Treatment
- Bella Hadid Sued for Copyright Infringement Over 2020 Instagram Photo
- Bella Hadid Split from Marc Kalman ‘To Take Time to Focus on Herself,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
- Bella Hadid Details ‘100+ Days’ of Lyme Disease Treatment and ‘Almost 15 Years of Invisible Suffering’
- Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Entrepreneur Mark Emms
So what made Hadid stop drinking alcoholic beverages?
In an interview with W Magazine, she said her body does not do well with booze.
"In the fashion industry, we work a lot," she told the publication. "So we feel like at night we can play a lot, and then wake up and do it again. And I realized that is not a sustainable life for me to live."
Now, Hadid said she doesn't feel the need to drink and wake up not feeling her best.
"I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," Hadid told InStyle. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57Entertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Prince Harry Remains ‘So Close’ to Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Royal Rift: ReportEntertainment
- Frankie Rodriguez Teases a ‘Bittersweet’ Final Season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Are You The One?’ Star Geles Rodriguez Marries Michael PutzelEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Swims to Disney+ in SeptemberEntertainment