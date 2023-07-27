Bella Hadid Reveals She’s Nearly 10 Months Sober - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Bella Hadid Reveals She’s Nearly 10 Months Sober

'I'm so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety,' the model shared while marking Dry July

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bella Hadid arrives at the grand opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace on March 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Bella Hadid is marking a milestone in her health and wellness journey.

In a new Instagram post, the model shared that she has been sober for nearly 10 months. 

"I'm so proud of anyone pushing through dry July," she wrote to her followers Wednesday when promoting her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics. "With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!"

Hadid continued, "I'm so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!"

Read More

So what made Hadid stop drinking alcoholic beverages? 

In an interview with W Magazine, she said her body does not do well with booze. 

"In the fashion industry, we work a lot," she told the publication. "So we feel like at night we can play a lot, and then wake up and do it again. And I realized that is not a sustainable life for me to live."

Now, Hadid said she doesn't feel the need to drink and wake up not feeling her best. 

"I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," Hadid told InStyle. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.