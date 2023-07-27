Bella Hadid Reveals She’s Nearly 10 Months Sober

Bella Hadid is marking a milestone in her health and wellness journey.

In a new Instagram post, the model shared that she has been sober for nearly 10 months.

"I'm so proud of anyone pushing through dry July," she wrote to her followers Wednesday when promoting her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics. "With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!"

Hadid continued, "I'm so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!"

So what made Hadid stop drinking alcoholic beverages?

In an interview with W Magazine, she said her body does not do well with booze.

"In the fashion industry, we work a lot," she told the publication. "So we feel like at night we can play a lot, and then wake up and do it again. And I realized that is not a sustainable life for me to live."

Now, Hadid said she doesn't feel the need to drink and wake up not feeling her best.

"I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," Hadid told InStyle. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"