Bel Powley Embraces the ‘Tremendous Responsibility’ of Playing Miep Gies in ‘A Small Light’

Bel Powley could not be more proud of her most recent role.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, the English actress spoke openly about her role as Miep Gies in National Geographic's A Small Light — an eight-part limited series starring Powley as Gies and Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank.

"It comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility," said Powell, who portrays Gies — a former secretary who risked her life to help hide Frank and his family, including his daughter Anne. "I think that goes for playing any real person. For this story in particular, it's about a part of history which is important to so many people and means a lot to a lot of people, and I know that firsthand because I'm Jewish."

Margot Frank (Ashley Brooke), Anne Frank (Billie Boullet), Miep Gies (Bel Powley), and Peter van Pels (Rudi Goodman) cut up strawberries to make jam in "A Small Light." (Dusan Martincek/National Geographic for Disney)

"It was a little scary going into it because of the responsibility," the BAFTA-nominated actress added. "What I had to always remind myself is, Miep didn't want to be put on a pedestal or called a hero. She really wanted us to see ourselves in her. That was quite comforting. She was really an everywoman in that way.”

To prepare for the role and get in character, Powley said she went to Amsterdam to "soak it all up."

"I cycled [Miep's] route to work," she said. "I visited her old apartment. I cycled the route that she put Margot through the checkpoint."

While Anne Frank's journey and the events that transpired during World War II are stories that have been told before, Powley said "we have to keep telling" these tales.

"People can't forget that the Holocaust happened," she said. "I think in the retelling of these stories, we can't keep doing it in the same way. It is a part of history that has been explored a lot in film and television. And so the reason that I signed onto this project in particular is that I thought it was a really different way in."

Miep Gies (Bel Powley) walks through the derelict Jewish quarter in "A Small Light." (Dusan Martincek/National Geographic for Disney)

Powley spoke to the relevance of A Small Light to a contemporary audience, especially as incidents of antisemitism are drastically on the rise, both in the U.S. and around the world.

"We need not just for people to remember, but for people to connect and relate to this story because there are so many parallels with what's going on in the world today," she said. "That's what I thought that the creators of the show had done so beautifully."

A Small Light premiered May 1 on National Geographic and is currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.