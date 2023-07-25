Before ‘Barbie’: Why Margot Robbie’s Underrated First Lead Role Deserves a Rewatch

In the wake of Barbie's record-breaking success, it's important not to lose focus on Margot Robbie's most underrated performance.

Before she was a two-time Oscar nominee and one of Hollywood's biggest A-listers, Robbie proved she was a movie star in 2015's Focus. The Australian import got her career started in the United States with 2011's short-lived ABC series Pan Am, but the true breakout was her fiery and scene-stealing turn as Jordan Belfort's bombshell second wife, Naomi, in Martin Scorsese's instant classic, The Wolf of Wall Street. After crackling opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie quickly found herself paired with another big-screen titan for her first lead film role.

Originally eyed as a Ben Affleck and Kristen Stewart vehicle, Focus eventually starred Robbie and Will Smith, who, after an unprecedented run in the late '90s and early 2000s, desperately needed a win, especially following the disaster that was 2013's After Earth. Written and directed by the Crazy, Stupid, Love filmmaking duo Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the crime dramedy featured Smith as Nicky Spurgeon, a seasoned con man who meets an eager pupil in Jess Barrett (Robbie), leading to a professional and romantic relationship.

Focus was notable for allowing Smith to finally reutilize his patented charisma, which for some reason, he had abandoned in favor of depressing, dark, or just plain boring characters and films (Seven Pounds, really?). And while what's on the page from Ficarra and Requa deserves some credit, it's hard not to believe that Robbie was the key to Smith's return to form. Smith has had hit-or-miss chemistry with his love interests throughout his career, but the spark between him and Robbie is there from the first minute of Focus.

Margot Robbie and Will Smith in 'Focus.' Warner Bros. Pictures

Jess is introduced as an aspiring grifter who tries and fails to pull one over on Nicky, and she soon gets a hands-on lesson from him in a scene that might be the sexiest non-sex scene since Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney were stuck in a trunk for Out of Sight. Jess graduates from Nicky's unofficial school of conning after a successful week of thievery in New Orleans. Still, they go their separate ways, only to be reunited three years later in Buenos Aires, where Nicky is attempting to pull a major job involving a billionaire who, it turns out, has a connection with Jess. This is no longer the same Jess, though, as the student has become the teacher, which Nicky learns the hard way when she tricks him into believing she's ready to run off together. "I’d really like to show you all the things that I learned," she says. "Like how I learned how to play men. Like how I just played you.”

Robbie shines from start to finish, but it's Focus's most memorable scene in which she may be at her best. While Nicky is an expert con man, he's also a degenerate gambler, and those two traits come to a head when he and Jess attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans. With Jess bored by the game, the duo opts to engage in small, random bets with each other to entertain themselves. Eccentric businessman Liyuan Tse (B.D. Wong) overhears and eagerly gets involved, quickly winning bigger and bigger wagers against Nicky, who seems to be spiraling.

Meanwhile, Jess is frantic, trying to prevent Nicky from gambling away their team's giant take from the week of criminal activity. But he's driven to one last big bet: Liyuan will look down to the field, pick any player, and Jess will then guess the number. The winner gets $2 million. Nicky is "f---ing crazy," Liyuan is deliriously delighted, and Jess is in utter despair. "Just let me go," she says to Nicky. "Please don't make me do this." He convinces her to stay, and she takes the binoculars to scout her prediction. She's completely lost and confused as she scans the field until she spots their friend Farhad (Adrian Martinez) somehow down on the sideline in a No. 55 jersey. Robbie's perfect mix of shock and excitement is only topped by the cold heartbreak and emotions she exudes moments later when Nicky abandons Jess, knowing he's gotten too attached.

Since Focus, Robbie has cemented herself as one of Hollywood's most interesting and daring movie stars. It's virtually impossible to find an actor who has shown more range in the last few years, between her radically different but equally impressive performances as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nellie LaRoy in Babylon, Barbie in Barbie, and as Harley Quinn in a trio of DC films. (Though we will never forgive Suicide Squad for squandering the Robbie and Smith reunion!)

In Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie had shown that she could hang with the best, but stealing a couple of scenes is an entirely different ballgame from being the co-lead, the romantic foil, and the emotional core of a Will Smith movie. It's made all the more impressive when you realize that she was just 23 years old at the time of filming. And while deception is the name of the game in Focus, there's no hiding that it remains an essential Robbie showcase.