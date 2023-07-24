Some Iconic ‘Beetlejuice’ Set Pieces Were Stolen From Sequel’s Vermont Set - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Some Iconic ‘Beetlejuice’ Set Pieces Were Stolen From Sequel’s Vermont Set

Fans of the original movie will recognize the pictured sculpture as one of Delia Deetz's (Catherine O'Hara) creations from Tim Burton's 1988 classic

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Catherine O’Hara plays Delia Deetz in 1988’s BeetlejuiceWarner Bros. Pictures

Police in Vermont are on the search for some thieves with impeccable taste.

As production is halted on Beetlejuice 2 amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, Vermont State Police asked for help Friday in locating two stolen pieces of set decor from the East Corinth production.

"We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn't come back!" read the alert on Twitter.

"We're investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the Beetlejuice 2 set in E. Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration," police shared. "Call 802-748-3111 with any info."

Read More

Fans of the original movie will recognize the pictured sculpture as one of Delia Deetz's (Catherine O'Hara) creations from Tim Burton's 1988 classic. It's unclear if the piece is the original or a recreation for the sequel.

According to the Caledonian Record, both pieces were stolen sometime after the SAG strike halted production on July 14. Although much of the movie was completed in the UK, exterior shots had just begun filming in the same Vermont town where the original was filmed.

O'Hara, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder have returned for the sequel, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Beetlejuice 2 was slated for a September 2024 release.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.