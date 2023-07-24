Police in Vermont are on the search for some thieves with impeccable taste.

As production is halted on Beetlejuice 2 amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, Vermont State Police asked for help Friday in locating two stolen pieces of set decor from the East Corinth production.

"We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn't come back!" read the alert on Twitter.

"We're investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the Beetlejuice 2 set in E. Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration," police shared. "Call 802-748-3111 with any info."

Fans of the original movie will recognize the pictured sculpture as one of Delia Deetz's (Catherine O'Hara) creations from Tim Burton's 1988 classic. It's unclear if the piece is the original or a recreation for the sequel.

According to the Caledonian Record, both pieces were stolen sometime after the SAG strike halted production on July 14. Although much of the movie was completed in the UK, exterior shots had just begun filming in the same Vermont town where the original was filmed.

O'Hara, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder have returned for the sequel, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Beetlejuice 2 was slated for a September 2024 release.