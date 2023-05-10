‘Beetlejuice 2,’ Starring Jenna Ortega, Sets Release Date

The Takeaway: Beetlejuice 2 will hit theaters Sept. 6, 2024.
The sequel to Tim Burton's beloved creepy comedy Beetlejuice has a release date. Warner Bros announced that Beetlejuice 2 will hit theaters Sept. 6, 2024.
The film, which brings back Michael Keaton as the troublemaking ghost and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, is expected to start shooting in London on May 10, per Variety.
Newbies to the ghoulish world include Jenna Ortega, who will play Lydia's daughter, and Justin Theroux as an unspecified character, Deadline reports.
Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are reportedly writing the script, and Burton will be on hand as director and producer. Danny Elfman is composing the score and offered reassurance to fans who might be questioning Keaton's return as the undead character 35 years later.
"He’s not even going to look that much different," Elfman told Deadline. "That’s the beauty of the Beetlejuice makeup. He already looked like he was 150 in the first one."
Details about the project have been kept under wraps, though Ortega did offer insight on working with Burton in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year.
“It’s been quite an insane experience,” she said. “I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented.”
The original Beetlejuice premiered on March 30, 1988, and raked in $80 million at the box office. An animated series followed, along with a musical, which was nominated for multiple Tony Awards.
