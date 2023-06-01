Beef Squashed: Dwayne Johnson Announces His Return for Next ‘Fast’ Movie—With a Twist

"Daddy's gotta go to work."

And with those words, Dwayne Johnson has officially reunited the Fast & Furious family. Johnson shockingly returned in the mid-credits scene of the recently-released Fast X but hadn't publicly acknowledged or commented on his re-entry into the franchise, which he previously exited due to friction with costar Vin Diesel. Well, consider the beef squashed.

"Yes, it is true: Hobbs is back," Johnson declared in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "Hobbs is back in the Fast & Furious franchise."

Not only is his character Luke Hobbs back, but he's also set to headline the next film in the Fast Universe, which will act as a bridge between Fast X and 2025's Fast X Part II, the alleged final chapter in the main series. Following 2017's The Fate of the Furious, Johnson led a spinoff opposite Jason Statham titled Hobbs & Shaw, but this new project is reportedly not a Hobbs & Shaw sequel. Although, the Fast family is sticking together this go-around, with other Fast actors expected to appear, a script from Chris Morgan (who wrote Hobbs & Shaw and Fast 3 through 8), and a group of producers that includes both Johnson and Diesel.

"Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us," Johnson wrote in his Twitter announcement, even going as far in the video as to say he and Diesel have "been like brothers for years." "We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

The bad blood between the two heavyweight stars first came on the radar in 2016 when Johnson called some of his Fast male costars "candy ass," a reference that was confirmed to be about Diesel. And while their characters shared the screen somewhat in The Fate of the Furious, the actors never actually worked together, and Johnson subsequently sat out 2021's F9. With a two-part finale ordered to wrap up the franchise, Diesel posted a plea to Johnson on social media in Nov. 2021, telling his "little brother" that "you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny." Johnson soon responded by saying there was "no chance" he'd come back and accused Diesel of "manipulation."

And that kind of talk is exactly why fans were stunned to see Fast X conclude with a team of agents (all of whom have their faces covered by gear) entering an abandoned building, where one finds a cell phone receiving a call. He answers, and it is psychotic villain Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) on the other end, saying that Dom (Diesel) may have been responsible for attacking the Reyes family in 2011's Fast Five, but he wasn't the person who killed his father — and he's coming for him next. Off comes the mask and the gear to reveal that the agent is Hobbs, who tells Dante, "I'm not hard to find, you sumbitch!"

"Oh s---, business is about to pick up," Johnson teases of the impending showdown between him and Momoa. "If you thought that The Rock versus 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin headlining three Wrestlemanias was earth-shattering, well, wait until you see what happens when Dante and Hobbs collide."

To be honest, we'll most eagerly be waiting to see if Johnson and Diesel share the screen again.