Becky G knows how to leave her mark on everything she touches. Whether it's her iconic Selena-inspired Coachella performance, her contribution to the Flamin' Hot soundtrack with her hit song "The Fire Inside," or inspiring people to give back to their community, the Billboard Women in Music Impact Award recipient leaves a golden sheen on every trail she blazes.

Speaking to The Messenger about her partnership with Cheetos for its Deja tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) campaign – which supports the next generation of Hispanic students looking to make their mark with more funding and resources than ever before – the "Mamiii" singer also opens up about the importance of giving back to her community, her special bond with Eva Longoria, honoring Selena at Coachella this past April and more.

The Messenger: You partnered with Cheetos for the Deja tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) campaign. Is that the correct way to pronounce it?

Becky G: Deja, like with the "H." It is really special and really near and dear to my heart. Cheetos is a very beloved family brand in my household, and I actually just recently was talking about this with Eva Longoria, how it was a full-circle moment even being a part of the Flamin' Hot project because I actually used to sell hot Cheetos at school.

[I was] a young customer, and now I'm collaborating with Cheetos. Beyond just having the first fingertips sponsorship deal, which is really fun, Deja tu Huella's mission is everything that I'm about for the community – really finding ways that we can fill in those gaps of support and opportunity for young Latinos out there.

When did you first learn about the importance of giving back to one's community, and who taught you that?

I think it's really in our culture. So my godmother, my mom and her sister, Martha – she was a preschool teacher when I was much younger... I'm one of 19 grandchildren on my mom's side and one of 15 on my dad's, and so you can imagine family Christmases, family barbecues, etc.

Becky G attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

So a lot of us – especially when we were younger – you have all these kids running around and all of us now that we're all young adults, we all joke but live by the saying, "Sharing is caring." My abuela Martha would always say, "Sharing [is] caring, guys," whether it was our toys or food, whatever it was, and then I look at our culture, and I think that is really what we embody. You know, where one eats, many can eat.

My grandma always made food, and they would come be like, 'How did you make this five-person meal feed 15 people?' It was like the magic of caring and sharing.

I think the spaces for young women are really starting to open up, and it's because we are claiming more space, we are making more space. So anytime I get in through the door, I'm like, "Nope, I'm holding it open, and there's a couple more of us." I think that's kind of where it comes from. It comes from a culture.

You were featured on the Flamin' Hot soundtrack, and you mentioned Eva Longoria. She said in many interviews, too, that the industry needs to amplify representation and take the reins behind the camera as well. Have you ever considered getting into the production or directing space, and have you chatted about that?

She's in Spain at the moment, so we're in different time zones, and I bug her all the time. I love her and fortunately, she loves me, too. I actually was just on the phone with her for like an hour, and it was really late where she was, and I was picking her brain about some projects that came my way. 'How should I be positioning myself? How should I be assessing what should be the qualifications for a project that I really take on and that I feel strongly about? How did you do it?'

I think we have so much in common as Mexican-Americans. As Chicanos, we never felt like we were enough on either side. But we are who we are, and we're so proud. So that's why I got invited to be a part of Flamin' Hot. It felt so authentic and so true to who we are. And I think that's why it really resonated and transcended beyond just the Mexican-American community.

Eva Longoria and Becky G arrive at the Los Angeles screening of Flamin' Hot. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

There's a lot of people who call me up, a lot of friends who are from different communities. I freaking love it, I was so inspired, and it's amazing because when you can see yourself as the superhero of your own story, that's what, to me, Flamin' Hot was. There was so much that was not set up for someone like Richard [Montañez] to succeed, and he still did well because he had that PhD. He was poor, hungry, determined, and I loved that. He turned that into a superpower, and we need more superhero stories like that for people in our community.

Speaking of superheroes, it was announced you have a key voice role in Blue Beetle. What is it like to be a part of a major superhero franchise, and why do you think Latino superhero movies with protagonists like Blue Beetle and Miles Morales are important for representation?

It feels like home because my debut in a big feature film was Power Rangers, and playing the yellow Power Ranger was such a big exciting thing for me at the time. I remember feeling so proud to be Latina and to be a superhero, but that wasn't necessarily a driving storyline for my character. It was just a layer to her.

I think what's really amazing about the Blue Beetle story in the universe it exists in is that it is more of a family movie – a family who has the superhero in it – than it is a superhero story. I think that's such a big nod to our culture – it takes a village to raise ours. It takes a village to create things that are bigger than us. So I love that that is kind of the driving essence of what Blue Beetle was made for.

[Angel Manuel Soto], the director, is a dear friend of mine, and he's so passionate about the representation and how it should feel authentic and organic and just specific enough so it doesn't feel like we're just throwing on this one-size-fits-all mentality to the Latin community because we actually are very, very diverse.

There is so much nuance to what our community looks like and identifies like, speaks like, even nouns [used], so we all have different words for the same thing. How a Chicano would say one thing is very different from my primas who actually grew up in Mexico versus my friends who are from Venezuela versus my friends who are from Argentina. It's amazing.

Everyone loved your tribute to Selena at Coachella. Why was that important for you to do, and why did you choose those specific outfits and songs?

I think there's just this really beautiful thing that I'm really embracing right now as an artist, which is just the evolution, the growing pains. I think having grown up in this industry in front of the world since I was very, very young can feel like a bit of a blessing and a curse. I felt like there was a part of me at Coachella that was going to be put to rest, and then a new part of me that was going to experience this rebirth.

Becky G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This new chapter that I'm entering as a young woman in this industry and the sonics of what it is that I have always played with as an artist … I'm leaning into the past couple years with developing my regional Mexican-inspired album, and it's been so much fun.

I think that for me, the Coachella stage is one of the biggest platforms. It's not just about who's there to watch the show. It's about the stream as well. That opportunity for representation was so important to me to just be myself and I was like, I am the 200-percent. I'm Mexican-American and proud to be.

I thought, "What better way to really represent those two flags and to pay homage to an artist who embodied that completely and never got the chance to play on a stage as big as Coachella?" And that was Selena. So many of us identify with her story still, her essence is alive.

I remember feeling so seen, so heard when I discovered her music and studying her performances and just the fact that she was so about community and about family. That's what we are about. So that's what it was for me. My whole family was there. It was great.

You mentioned your album and your rebirth. Why was "La Nena" the perfect song for you to release now? The beat is so fun, but then the content of it is so serious.

There's like an edginess and sexiness to the video, which to me was just like, I love film. We actually shot the music video on film but I love the idea of bringing almost a movie-like feel to something. I feel like the POV of the music video [is] very "fly on the wall." It takes you back to a certain time in film and TV that was like very From Dusk Till Dawn. There was an edge to it that I really, really loved.

It's so wild to me that I started working on this project about two years ago now, and it's now having its moment ... I felt like "La Nena," it's a very fun, empowering song. It's just like a taste of what there is to come on the rest of the album.