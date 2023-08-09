Becca Kufrin Had the ‘Perfect Day’ at Her Sunny, California Baby Shower

Becca Kufrin is feeling the love as she gears up to be a mom!

On Wednesday, the former Bachelorette star — who's expecting her first baby with Bachelor in Paradise alum and fiancé Thomas Jacobs in September — took to Instagram to share some sweet photos from her baby shower over the weekend.

"Here comes the son," the mom-to-be wrote alongside a series of photos highlighting the special day. "I didn't take nearly as many photos as I should have (didn't even take one with my baby daddy) but that's okay because we had the absolute best time at our California baby shower. It was the most perfect day spoiling baby Jacobs Kufrin and I can already see how loved/supported he will be in just a few short weeks."

"Thank you to @mammajacobs, @jkufy and @thomasajacobs for making this the most special day ever. We are so lucky to have our big, combined family," she concluded.

Kufrin and Jacobs first met in Paradise in 2021 and got engaged a year later. In April, the Bachelor Nation fan-favorites confirmed they are expecting their first child.

"Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad," they captioned a slideshow of ultrasound images on Instagram.

On May 5, the couple announced they are having a baby boy.

While Kufrin thinks her son will follow in his dad's footsteps and show an interest in sports, she already plans to support him in whatever catches his eye.

"I want to introduce him to different things like music and the arts and just really have him have such a wide view of the world," she explained. "I'm not into the gender norms. I hate the blue and pink stereotype."