Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Delay Wedding, Tease Possible Courthouse Nuptials

Becca Kufrin is pressing pause on wedding planning for a very special reason.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, ABC's former Bachelorette said she decided to push back her ceremony with Thomas Jacobs to instead focus on their upcoming baby boy.

"We were supposed to get married at the beginning of October and this little guy is coming in September," she said at Swirl Boutique x L*SPACE's private event in Carlsbad, Calif. "There's no way we're gonna want to have a newborn and still plan and do a full wedding. I think we'll probably push it back a year."

And when that special wedding day does come, Kufrin already predicts their baby boy will have a starring role.

"That's another reason why Thomas says let's push it back another year, because then I'll have a little groomsman," Kufrin teased at Saturday's event. "He probably already has a little tux picked up for the guy."

There's also the possibility of saying "I do" in another unique way.

"Thomas wants to go to the courthouse tomorrow," Kufrin shared. "We've done so many things where it's just been for ourselves and then we've shared it on social later. So I'm like, you know what? I'll probably wake up one day and say, 'Let's go to the courthouse' and then we'll have a big celebration later."

For now, Kufrin and Jacobs are simply excited to start a new chapter as parents. In April, the Bachelor in Paradise stars confirmed they are expecting their first child. On May 5, the couple announced they are having a baby boy.

While Kufrin thinks her son will follow in his dad's footsteps and show an interest in sports, she already plans to support him in whatever catches his eye.

"I want to introduce him to different things like music and the arts and just really have him have such a wide view of the world," she explained. "I'm not into the gender norms. I hate the blue and pink stereotype."

Becca Kufrin wears the L*SPACE x SWIRL Valencia Dress with jewelry from Zepplin the Label (Credit: Amy Baggs)

Another goal Kufrin has once she becomes a mom is to introduce her son to the world around him.

"One thing that Thomas and I have talked about is we really want to travel with him and have him explore different countries, cultures and languages at a really young age," she shared. "I think that's so important."

Perhaps that's only fitting for a mom and dad who first fell in love in Mexico as they filmed a reality show far away from home.

"It was so worth it to find Thomas and have this little baby on the way," Kufrin said when recalling her experience in Paradise. "It does work. I will say that in a crazy weird way if you let it. As much as you want to say no, it could happen. It could be a beautiful thing."