Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her Public Perception Following PCOS Diagnosis

Bebe Rexha is getting honest about what it's like to struggle with health and fame.
In a candid interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday, the singer opened up about her polycystic ovary syndrome (or PCOS) diagnosis.
Following a conversation about Rexha's songwriting process, Hudson asked the singer about how she implements body positivity into her life — particularly after a social media incident where TikTok viewers commented on her weight gain.
The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer recalled coming across a TikTok video of herself as she scrolled through social media.
"A video of me popped up, and then I was like, 'Let me read the comments,'... which, the number one rule [is] don't read the comments," Rexha shared. "And the first thing up top was 'Bebe Rexha weigh gain.'"
"We're in 2023, we should not be talking about people's weight," she said to applause from Hudson's audience.
"Listen, we're in the public eye, so [social media hate is] bound to happen," Rexha added. "I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight. That comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you."
Rexha went on to share more about her PCOS diagnosis.
"A lot of women have this and they don't know about it," she shared. "It's one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese... We gotta be positive and just show people love."
