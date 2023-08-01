Bebe Rexha and boyfriend Keyan Safyari have called it quits after three years of dating.
During her concert in London Friday night, Rexha reportedly told the audience, "I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me," according to reports. (The Messenger reached out to a rep for Rexha about her onstage comments regarding the breakup.)
Later in the set, Rexha was seen trying to hold back tears as fans held up signs saying, “You are enough” during her song "I Am."
“You really are trying to make a b---h cry," she joked as she carried on with the show.
The longtime couple's split comes nearly two weeks after Rexha reportedly posted an alleged text message from Safyari to her Instagram Story in which the sender appeared to criticize her "35 pound" weight gain.
"I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked," the alleged text read. "Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me. If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense…but it's not the real reason."
The message continued: "If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason. Don't use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you might have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what."
At the time, reps for the couple did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
Rexha and Safyari were first romantically linked in September 2020 after the "Baby I'm Jealous" singer and the filmmaker were photographed kissing outside of her home in Los Angeles.
Though the pair largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the three-time Grammy Award nominee spoke about their romance on occasion.
"I wasn't lonely during quarantine," she previously told Entertainment Tonight. "I have a very wonderful man in my life right now and he's so amazing. I'm very grateful for him and I'm just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes."
