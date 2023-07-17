Bebe Rexha Reportedly Shares Alleged Text From Boyfriend Talking About Her Weight Gain - The Messenger
Entertainment
Bebe Rexha Reportedly Shares Alleged Text From Boyfriend Talking About Her Weight Gain

'You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok?' the alleged text reads

Olivia Jakiel
Bebe Rexha attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha caused a stir amongst her fans after she reportedly shared a screenshot of a critical text message that fans speculate is from the singer's boyfriend Keyan Safyari.

(A rep for Rexha did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment. Safyari did not respond to an attempt by The Messenger to contact him via his production company.)

The alleged message, which was captured by Pop Crave but has not been independently verified by The Messenger, began: "Hey, I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said that I didn't love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked." 

The message continued: "Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me. If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense…but it's not the real reason." 

It added further: "If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason," read the alleged text. "Don't use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you might have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what." 

The sender concluded the message by writing that Rexha should "think about things and write things down" while encouraging her to "speak to a therapist" and "do this retreat thing to get to the root of the problem." The sender also ended the note with "Love you."

Throughout her career, the "Baby I'm Jealous" singer has been open about her weight, how it affects her mental health and more. 

During a May appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Rexha got candid about gaining weight amid her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis in 2022. 

"It's one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese. I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more," she told host Jennifer Hudson at the time. "But we gotta just be positive and just show people love."

