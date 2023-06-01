The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Beanie Feldstein Celebrates Marriage to Bonnie-Chance Roberts

    The couple announced their engagement in June 2022 after meeting on the set of their 2019 coming-of-age film 'How to Build a Girl'

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner and JD Knapp
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts arrive at the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden on Jan. 04, 2020 in Los Angeles (Steve Granitz/WireImage) Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts are officially married.

    The actress and the producer kicked off Pride Month by showing off their May 20 nuptials on Instagram.

    "As every fairytale comes real…" the newlyweds began their joint post on Thursday. "Could never find the words to thank the angels below for giving us the wedding of our dreams."

    The post included 10 intimate shots from their Cedar Lakes ceremony in Hudson Valley, New York — including a gorgeous Gucci wedding dress for Feldstein and a complementary pink Gucci suit for Roberts.

    Read More

    Feldstein announced their engagement in June 2022, sharing a photo of Roberts' backyard proposal, as well as one of herself popping the question back while on one knee. "I do, Bon," she captioned the post.  

    The Golden Globe nominee — who first spoke publicly about her sexuality and their relationship while promoting her 2019 film Booksmart — raved about Roberts while detailing the double proposal on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

    "I think given what's going on in our country right now, I think it's really important for us to tell our story and to live very proudly," said Feldstein. "I just love her so much, Seth, she's just the best thing to ever happen to me."

    The couple met on the set of Feldstein's coming-of-age film How to Build a Girl (2019), on which Roberts served as a producer. 

    They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Cats premiere that December after Roberts, who is from the U.K., worked on the movie musical's crew. Her credits also include Bridget Jones' Baby and Mary Queen of Scots.
    Feldstein and Roberts are set to work together again on the upcoming anthology series Girls Can't Shoot (& Other Lies), executive produced by Feldstein's Lady Bird co-star Saoirse Ronan.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.