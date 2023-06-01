Beanie Feldstein Celebrates Marriage to Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts are officially married.

The actress and the producer kicked off Pride Month by showing off their May 20 nuptials on Instagram.

"As every fairytale comes real…" the newlyweds began their joint post on Thursday. "Could never find the words to thank the angels below for giving us the wedding of our dreams."

The post included 10 intimate shots from their Cedar Lakes ceremony in Hudson Valley, New York — including a gorgeous Gucci wedding dress for Feldstein and a complementary pink Gucci suit for Roberts.

Feldstein announced their engagement in June 2022, sharing a photo of Roberts' backyard proposal, as well as one of herself popping the question back while on one knee. "I do, Bon," she captioned the post.

The Golden Globe nominee — who first spoke publicly about her sexuality and their relationship while promoting her 2019 film Booksmart — raved about Roberts while detailing the double proposal on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"I think given what's going on in our country right now, I think it's really important for us to tell our story and to live very proudly," said Feldstein. "I just love her so much, Seth, she's just the best thing to ever happen to me."

The couple met on the set of Feldstein's coming-of-age film How to Build a Girl (2019), on which Roberts served as a producer.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Cats premiere that December after Roberts, who is from the U.K., worked on the movie musical's crew. Her credits also include Bridget Jones' Baby and Mary Queen of Scots.

Feldstein and Roberts are set to work together again on the upcoming anthology series Girls Can't Shoot (& Other Lies), executive produced by Feldstein's Lady Bird co-star Saoirse Ronan.