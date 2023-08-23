Writer Marc Tyler Nobleman is addressing his experience speaking at a series of elementary schools within Georgia's Forsyth County after a principal at one institution apologized to parents following criticism over the contents of Nobleman's talk, which includes a reference to someone being gay.

Nobleman's talk focuses on the legacy of Batman co-creator Bill Finger, including the author's battle (and eventual victory) to get Finger recognized for his contributions. During his remarks, Nobleman makes mention of Finger's son, who was gay.



"You don't apologize for saying that someone has a certain sexual orientation. That's not a grievance," Nobleman tells The Messenger exclusively about his reaction to the principal's apology.

He added that the response was "not even remotely" warranted.



Though Nobleman knows it may impact how many schools he speaks with in the future, he has no plans to tailor his talk: "It's not in the best interest of the community... In fact, it does a disservice to leave it out for the kids who may be questioning or even already know that they're gay in this community."

Forsyth County's school board has a policy that allows parents to complain about material they think "is harmful to minors" and parents are making use of it. Aside from the recent issue with Nobleman's remarks, in March a parent contested four books she felt were "sexually explicit." In May, the Department of Education challenged the county's ban on books that included All Boys Aren’t Blue, a memoir about by the gay Black experience.

What he said during his talk

The Maryland author wrote his book, Bill the Boy Wonder: The Secret Co-Creator of Batman, in 2012. The illustrated children's book examines the life of Finger, who worked anonymously on Batman for 25 years.

On Monday, Nobleman — who has been visiting schools across the country for years to share his work with students — started a tour at Sharon Elementary School. Towards the end of his first talk, Nobleman mentioned Finger's son's sexuality in passing to a group of fifth-grade students and their teachers.

Nobleman said he mentioned Finger's son sexual orientation with no "message behind it, other than it's a researched fact that changed everything for decades."



"[It] misdirected people into thinking there's no reason to look for an heir when there literally could not be one."

The reaction to his talk

Nobleman did not sense a negative reaction in the audience after he said the word "gay." Still, upon speaking with an educator who apparently noticed a shift in the first crowd, he invited Principal Brian Nelson to join his next talk.



During his second talk, Principal Nelson handed Nobleman a note requesting he "not mention anything inappropriate" though the author says the note did not mention the word "gay."

Despite receiving no guidelines for his talks, Nobleman was told to "follow the standards" by the administration of the two other schools he visited.

In one instance, a principal did not allow Nobleman to complete a Q&A with the audience. "I immediately [saw this] as a censorship because she wanted to stop me from interacting with the kids directly," Nobleman adds.

Principal Nelson also followed up with a letter to parents, apologizing for the material included in the author's talks. "This is not subject matter that we were aware that he was including nor content we would have approved for students," he wrote. According to Yahoo, a spokesperson for Forsyth County Schools said Nobleman's talk covered a topic that is not covered for elementary school grades.

Nobleman's efforts to highlight Finger's Batman contribution

Finger worked alongside artist Bob Kane to bring Batman to life, though Nobleman said only one of them was recognized for their efforts.



"Bob took all the credit. More than he should have," Nobleman told The Messenger. "Whereas Bill died in 1974 with very little money, no credit, no obituary... For a man of his cultural significance to work so hard for so long with no acknowledgement — and then die with nothing — is brutal."



Armed with this information, Nobleman sought to give credit to Finger as a co-founder of the franchise, which he knew "was a long shot because no one had done it for 70 years." To legally challenge Batman's credit line, he needed an heir, but Finger's only son, Fred, died from AIDS in 1992. And because Fred was gay during a time period where most family planning options were illegal for LGBTQ+ adults, the author initially speculated Finger's son did not conceive or adopt children.



Upon further research, he discovered Fred married in the '70s and had a daughter — which left an heir to challenge the credit line.



"She and I teamed up... and we ended up getting that credit line changed in 2015," the author told The Messenger.