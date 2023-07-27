Barstool Sports’ Brianna LaPaglia Responds to Rumors She’s Dating Singer Zach Bryan - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Barstool Sports’ Brianna LaPaglia Responds to Rumors She’s Dating Singer Zach Bryan

'For some reason, I thought I was never gonna have to say it,' the podcast host shared when discussing her love life

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Brianna LaPaglia and Zach BryanJason Kempin/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brianna LaPaglia seems to have had enough of the online chatter.

As rumors continue to spread about her possible romance with Zach Bryan, the Barstool Sports personality — known online as Brianna Chickenfry — spoke out on her podcast. 

"I started hanging out with a guy named Zach, what, three weeks ago?" she shared on Thursday's episode of her PlanBri Uncut podcast. "It's fun, it's casual and yeah, I just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f--- out, and people are doing sh--. And yeah, that's really it. Just hanging out, having some fun."

While LaPaglia was hoping to keep her relationship private, she previously joined Bryan on stage at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City for a performance of "Revival" during his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour. Fans also spotted the pair together in a TikTok video

Read More

"For some reason, I thought I was never gonna have to say it," she said when addressing the rumors. "I thought it was gonna be, like, the one thing from the internet that I could keep a secret."

"It just sucks with the internet how they speculate and sh-- with timelines and stuff," LaPaglia continued. "And yeah, it's just stupid, so I figured I'd just say it before the whole internet gets to say who I am and what I'm doing.” 

The pair appeared to meet for the first time in May when they separately attended the 2023 ACM Awards in Dallas.

That same month, Bryan announced his breakup from Deb Peifer on Twitter. 

"For transparency and with respect, I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago," he wrote May 31. "Things are mutual between us, we're leaving with plenty [of] memories and good times."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.