Brianna LaPaglia seems to have had enough of the online chatter.

As rumors continue to spread about her possible romance with Zach Bryan, the Barstool Sports personality — known online as Brianna Chickenfry — spoke out on her podcast.

"I started hanging out with a guy named Zach, what, three weeks ago?" she shared on Thursday's episode of her PlanBri Uncut podcast. "It's fun, it's casual and yeah, I just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f--- out, and people are doing sh--. And yeah, that's really it. Just hanging out, having some fun."

While LaPaglia was hoping to keep her relationship private, she previously joined Bryan on stage at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City for a performance of "Revival" during his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour. Fans also spotted the pair together in a TikTok video.

"For some reason, I thought I was never gonna have to say it," she said when addressing the rumors. "I thought it was gonna be, like, the one thing from the internet that I could keep a secret."

"It just sucks with the internet how they speculate and sh-- with timelines and stuff," LaPaglia continued. "And yeah, it's just stupid, so I figured I'd just say it before the whole internet gets to say who I am and what I'm doing.”

The pair appeared to meet for the first time in May when they separately attended the 2023 ACM Awards in Dallas.

That same month, Bryan announced his breakup from Deb Peifer on Twitter.

"For transparency and with respect, I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago," he wrote May 31. "Things are mutual between us, we're leaving with plenty [of] memories and good times."