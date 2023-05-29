The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Barry’ Series Finale: Who Lives, Who Dies and Who Sells the Movie?

    TV's darkest comedy has come to an end

    Published |Updated
    Megan Vick
    Warning: The following contains spoilers from the series finale of Barry, "Wow."

    The finale of Barry tied up loose ends in the most succinct way you could imagine. There's no prolonged shoot out between Barry (Bill Hader), Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Fuches (Stephen Root) as expected from the penultimate episode cliffhanger.

    Fuches does go head-to-head with Hank while Barry stocks up on guns, but the violence is over in a few seconds with a few gunshots and one explosion. Sally (Sarah Goldberg) attempts to convince Barry to turn himself in once they are saved in order to save Cousineau (Henry Winkler) from going to prison for Janice's murder. When Barry doesn't take the bait, Sally takes John and runs. Barry goes to Cousineau to look for them but instead finally finds himself matched.

    It's a really tragic end for a show that labels itself as a comedy. But here's the breakdown of who survives and who makes it to Barry's final time jump in the series finale.

    Who Lives

    Sally: The show jumps 10 years for the final act, and Sally is a directing plays at a university. There's still a numbness to her, but she's found some way to stay connected to the art she loves.

    John: The show ends with John, as a teenager, watching the movie based on his dad and hopefully finding some healing.

    Fuches: After Fuches rescues John from Hank and the Chechnyans, he hands him over to Barry and then disappears into the darkness.

    Cousineau: We find out at the end of the movie that Cousineau is serving a life sentence in prison for the murders of Janice Moss and Barry Berkman.

    Who Dies

    Hank: Fuches takes out Hank, Hank's crew and most of his own in a stand-off in Hank's office building when Hank refuses to admit he's the reason Cristobal was murdered. It's the first kill of the episode. He dies holding the hand of the Cristobal statue in the lobby.

    Barry: Shocker, folks! While it's expected for the main character to die in the final episode of this dark comedy, it's a jaw-dropper for him to be the second major character to do so. Gene Cousineau shoots him in the heart and then in the head in the second act.

    Who Sells the Movie

    It is unclear who actually sells the movie with Barry dying and Cousineau going to prison for two homicides, but a movie is made. It's called The Mask Collector. It paints Barry as a well-meaning but traumatized veteran who is manipulated by Cousineau to originally take the fall for Janice's murder. Movie Barry escapes prison to confront Cousineau one more time but ends up dead. We discover in the movie credits that PFC Barry Berkman was buried at Arlington Cemetery with full honors.

    All four seasons of Barry are now streaming on Max.

    Bill Hader in Barry (Courtesy of HBO)
    HBO
