Besides officially becoming a 'Barbillionaire' 17 days after debuting in theaters, 'Barbie' also trumped some other summer box-office competitors this weekend

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Barbie has painted the town (and its theaters) pink for 17 days, officially becoming a "Barbillionaire" in the process.

The genre-bending Greta Gerwig-directed flick is more than a movie headlined by A-lister heartthrobs Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it's a global pop culture phenomenon, evidenced in its ability to become the highest grossing film helmed by a solo female director in a relatively short time span. (And enduring as a box office weekend winner past the initial meme-ified Barbenheimer dual debut hype.)

For the third consecutive weekend, Barbie skated past summer box-office competitors — this time, Meg 2: The Trench and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which both lure in multiple and significant fanbases for each respective franchise (Shark Week aficionados, Jason Statham stans, monster movie lovers, "animation is a medium" activists, and '80s babies raised on TMNT, among others).

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie.Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
The fantasy comedy generated $53 million in its third weekend of release, with Meg 2: The Trench swimming past $30 million during its premiere weekend, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy coming in third place, adding $28.7 million to its impressive earnings, and the toon-ified Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles redux raking in $28 million this weekend.

Which movie will Barbie have to go toe-to-toe (or, rather, plastic pump-to-plastic pump) with at the international kiosk this upcoming weekend? The erotic horror/fantasy Dracula installment The Last Voyage of the Demeter and Neil Blomkamp's Gran Turismo starring Stranger Things' David Harbour and Pirates of the Caribbean's Orlando Bloom.

