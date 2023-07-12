‘Barbie’ Will Not Be Banned in the Philippines - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

‘Barbie’ Will Not Be Banned in the Philippines

After a long deliberation, officials released a statement confirming that Barbie could be released in the Philippines

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ in front of a map supposedly depicting the nine-dash line. Warner Bros. Pictures

After multiple review sessions and "thorough deliberations," a content review board for the Philippines released a statement saying they have decided not to ban Barbie.

"Considering the context by which the cartoonish map of the character 'Weird Barbie' was portrayed in the film, the Review Committee is convinced that the contentious scene does not depict the 'nine-dash line,'" MTRCB said in a statement released on July 12. "Instead, the map portrayed the route of the make-believe journey of Barbie from Barbie Land to the 'real world,' as an integral part of the story."

MTRCB also noted that the film will receive a PG rating. "Having conducted two review sessions, thorough deliberations, and consultations with relevant government agencies, including a legal expert on the West Philippine Sea, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has given the film Barbie a Parental Guidance ('PG') rating, which means viewers below thirteen (13) years old must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult," the statement continued.

The central issue around the Greta Gerwig project (out July 21) is a map that appears in the film, which some claim shows China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. A so-called "nine-dash line" can allegedly be seen overtaking territory that Vietnam and the Philippines dispute belongs to China.

Read More

The country made news days before when it said it was considering banning it from movie theaters, joining countries like Vietnam, who announced their move on July 3.

"We do not grant license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line," Vi Kien Thanh, head of the government entity which leads licensing and censoring foreign films, told the state-run newspaper Tuoi Tre.

The Vietnam government similarly banned Sony's 2022 action film Uncharted and the 2018 Netflix thriller Pine Gap because both showed a map containing the same line.

"Netflix's violations angered and hurt the feelings of the entire people of Vietnam," the country's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information said in a statement regarding Pine Gap. "This is the third time in a row in the last 12 months that Netflix has been found to distribute movies and TV shows containing content which violate Vietnam's sovereignty."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.