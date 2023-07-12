‘Barbie’ Will Not Be Banned in the Philippines

After multiple review sessions and "thorough deliberations," a content review board for the Philippines released a statement saying they have decided not to ban Barbie.

"Considering the context by which the cartoonish map of the character 'Weird Barbie' was portrayed in the film, the Review Committee is convinced that the contentious scene does not depict the 'nine-dash line,'" MTRCB said in a statement released on July 12. "Instead, the map portrayed the route of the make-believe journey of Barbie from Barbie Land to the 'real world,' as an integral part of the story."

MTRCB also noted that the film will receive a PG rating. "Having conducted two review sessions, thorough deliberations, and consultations with relevant government agencies, including a legal expert on the West Philippine Sea, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has given the film Barbie a Parental Guidance ('PG') rating, which means viewers below thirteen (13) years old must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult," the statement continued.

The central issue around the Greta Gerwig project (out July 21) is a map that appears in the film, which some claim shows China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. A so-called "nine-dash line" can allegedly be seen overtaking territory that Vietnam and the Philippines dispute belongs to China.

The country made news days before when it said it was considering banning it from movie theaters, joining countries like Vietnam, who announced their move on July 3.

"We do not grant license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line," Vi Kien Thanh, head of the government entity which leads licensing and censoring foreign films, told the state-run newspaper Tuoi Tre.

The Vietnam government similarly banned Sony's 2022 action film Uncharted and the 2018 Netflix thriller Pine Gap because both showed a map containing the same line.

"Netflix's violations angered and hurt the feelings of the entire people of Vietnam," the country's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information said in a statement regarding Pine Gap. "This is the third time in a row in the last 12 months that Netflix has been found to distribute movies and TV shows containing content which violate Vietnam's sovereignty."