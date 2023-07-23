A winner has not yet officially emerged from the "Barbenheimer" box office battle just yet, but Barbie is on track to trounce Oppenheimer. After all, Barbie has already blown away even the rosiest tracking numbers with a $70.5 million haul on opening day (the biggest of the year so far), compared to Oppenheimer's $33 million first-day takeaway. While we wait for the official weekend numbers, there's another metric to consider in this cinematic showdown: audience reviews.
While Barbie is the heavy favorite to win the weekend, it looks like those who did see Christopher Nolan's biopic are giving it a slightly higher rating than those who checked out Greta Gerwig's bold comedy-adventure film. Thousands of audience reviews have now been tallied by Rotten Tomatoes, and Oppenheimer comes away with the edge on this note.
Barbie is currently rated 90% fresh with critics, and the audience score, from over 2,500 verified ratings, also stands at 90% fresh. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer notched a 94% fresh rating from critics, and its audience score, from more than 1,000 verified ratings, is also exactly matched with that number at 94% fresh.
Both releases mark a welcome uptick for theatrical attendance during an otherwise slumping summer at the movies. Barbie, which is directed by Greta Gerwig, is on track to become the biggest woman-directed feature film opening of all time, besting previous record holder Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins ($38 million on opening day). Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is on track to become the third-biggest opening for a Christopher Nolan film, following The Dark Knight Rises ($160.8 million) and The Dark Knight ($158.4 million).
The Barbenheimer battle, as it has been called by movie fans, first emerged when the release dates for both films were set for July 21. What was first a cheeky joke became a very real cinematic event as many movie lovers decided to do a double feature of the two very different films.
Barbie gives the live action treatment to the long-lived Mattel doll of the same name, while Oppenheimer is a grim biopic of the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb.
