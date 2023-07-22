‘Barbie’ Swings Past ‘Spider-Verse’ for Biggest Box Office Opening of 2023
Greta Gerwig's latest, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, scored this year's biggest opening day with $70.5 million
Barbie is painting the country pink and pulling in the green.
Greta Gerwig's latest, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, scored this year's biggest opening day with $70.5 million, per BoxOfficeMojo. That accounts for the $48.2 million it made across 4,243 theaters on Friday, combined with the $22.2 million it earned in previews on Thursday (also a record for the year), per Variety.
All in all, that's nearly $19 million more than the previous 2023 record holder, Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which made $51.8 million in its opening weekend in June.
And the pink wave could be coming for Mario's crown next. Released in April, The Super Mario Bros. Movie landed $146.3 million in three days, good for the biggest three-day debut of the year. The animated film remains the box office leader for the year, scoring $573 million domestically and $1.34 billion worldwide.
- ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ More Than Triple’s First Movie’s Box Office Debut
- Barbie Headed Towards $1 Billion Box Office Haul
- ‘Barbie’ Out-Earns ‘Oppenheimer’ in Epic Weekend Box Office Showdown
- A 14-Year-Old Got a Job Animating ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ After Wowing Producers
- ‘Barbenheimer’ Opening Weekend Could Deliver $200 Million at the Box Office
Barbie will also likely cruise past Wonder Woman's $103 million opening weekend, dethroning the Patty Jenkins feature to become the biggest weekend opener ever for a solo female director.
Not only is all well in Barbieland, but its Barbenheimer twin, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, is also fairing well at the feted same-day release dual. The sprawling, 3-hour biopic about the creation of the atomic bomb has earned a respectable $33 million on its opening day, per BoxOfficeMojo. Projected to earn $77 million by Sunday, the movie seems poised to become one of the most successful opening weekends for an R-rated film. Familiar franchise films like Deadpool ($132.4 million), its sequel ($125.5 million) and It ($123.4 million) currently top that list.
After what has so far been a relatively lackluster summer at the box office, Barbenheimer appears to be surpassing its lofty expectations and could be on pace for a whopping $300 million weekend, according to Deadline.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Russell Brand Reflects on Marriage to Katy Perry and Past Drug Addiction on ‘Running Wild’: ‘Chaotic Time’Entertainment
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul And Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their EngagementEntertainment
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From LyricsEntertainment
- Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their JobsEntertainment
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC RiotEntertainment
- Matty Healy and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Kiss at Lollapalooza: ‘Won’t Be Going to Malaysia’Entertainment
- Grimes Shows Support for Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Jon Gosselin’s Ex-Girlfriend Defends His Son Collin Amid ‘Unfounded Accusations’ From Family MembersEntertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Wins Weekend Box Office Again, Skating Past ‘Meg’ Sequel and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ ReduxEntertainment
- Alt-Metal Singer and Convicted Pedophile Ian Watkins Stabbed in Prison: ReportEntertainment
- Ne-Yo Questions Gender Transition for Children: ‘I Don’t Understand’Entertainment