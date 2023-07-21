After a months-long campaign, the Barbie movie is finally here, along with its star-studded soundtrack, Barbie: The Album. Big names like Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Billie Eilish were teased ahead of the full release, but one surprise artist was left off the track list until today. That mystery person is none other than country singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who is featured on a deluxe edition of the release, known as the Best Weekend Ever Edition.

Prior to the reveal, Mark Ronson, the soundtrack's executive producer, said the then-unnamed artist is "obviously one of the f---ing greatest living artists around but also had a very personal, idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well."

The Barbie soundtrack is filled with original singles made specifically for the movie, and two cover songs. One is Gayle's reimagining of one-hit-wonder Crazy Town's "Butterfly," and the other is Carlile's cover of Indigo Girls' 1989 classic "Closer to Fine," performed alongside her wife Catherine.

Brandi Carlile's cover of Indigo Girls classic "Closer to Fine" will round out the 'Barbie' soundtrack. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Written by Emily Saliers, one half of the iconic folk duo, and featured on Indigo Girls' second, self-titled LP, "Closer to Fine" is about accepting existential questions that don’t have clear answers. The message fits nicely with the rest of the Barbie soundtrack and movie, which touch on self-doubt and the struggle to find purpose in life. Carlile's rendition is soft and acoustic, with Catherine assisting on the classic Indigo Girl harmonies.

"There's more than one answer to these questions/ Pointing me in a crooked line," they sing atop gentle guitar strumming and piano twinkling. "And the less I seek my source for some definitive/ Closer I am to fine."

Indigo Girls have always had an influence on Carlile's career, "not just musically, but also as an activist and as an out queer person," the singer wrote in Rolling Stone two years ago. Over the years, after idolizing them as a teenager, Carlile developed a friendship and mentorship with the duo. They've now toured and played together countless times, and Carlile has contributed to their more recent albums.

Brandi and Catherine Carlile's cover of Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine" below is out now, as part of Barbie: The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition).