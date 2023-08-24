‘Barbie’ Set for IMAX Release with New Post-Credits Footage

Barbie will be bigger than ever in September.

The Warner Bros. blockbuster is set for an IMAX release in a limited one-week run that will begin on Sept. 22. That’s not all. The IMAX version will also include new post-credits footage picked by director Greta Gerwig.

Warner Bros. announced the plans Wednesday afternoon in a statement. Along with North America, the IMAX version will also screen in select international territories.

“We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to Imax, the biggest screen of all,” Gerwig said in the statement. “As a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

Warner Bros. execs Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, also weighed in.

“If there was one thing missing in this winning Barbie strategy, it was being able to put Greta’s singular vision on premium IMAX screens over the uber-competitive summer corridor. That Barbie continues to draw packed audiences around the world heading into its sixth weekend in release speaks to the quality of the film and the excitement audiences have for the story,” Goldstein and Cripps said in a statement. “We are so pleased to give them a chance to see Barbie, whether for the first or fifth time, in such an experiential format as IMAX.”

Barbie was set to become the highest-earning movie in the U.S. this year after Wednesday ticket sales were counted, beating Super Mario Bros Movie $574.2 million haul.

It only took Barbie 34 days to break the record that took the Super Mario Bros Movie 138 days to set, according to Deadline.

The IMAX release will only add the film’s record-breaking run.

“For all of us in the exhibition community, it’s been exciting to watch an original film like Barbie become an unparalleled critical and commercial success this summer,” Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Greta and her filmmaking team and our friends at Warner Bros. to deliver this special edition of Barbie with never-before-seen footage exclusively to IMAX audiences around the world.”