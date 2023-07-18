‘Barbie’ Review: Greta Gerwig’s Big Swing Defies the Odds

It is, it's important to remember, a toy commercial. But as toy commercials go, it's definitely the best one ever made.

Mattel, the multinational toy manufacturing company, definitely shares authorship on Barbie, the highly anticipated feature film directed by Greta Gerwig, written by Gerwig and her partner in life and art Noah Baumbach and midwived into existence by producer and star Margot Robbie. Strangely, this marriage of art and commerce makes for a compelling movie in original ways.

Assuming you buy the story (and I think most will), you come away from the film itching to buy the product. Barbie dolls are righteous and noble, and the accessories (big-screen representations of actual products) are gorgeous and fun. It's a bold act of blatant advertising, truly bizarre considering how much screen time is given to voice the very real anti-Barbie sentiment that exists in the world. Some of this depends on just how old you are, but I'll simply share that my older sister never had Barbies growing up because our mother thought they were anti-feminist trash.

Nice flex, Ken. Warner Bros. Pictures

Young Ariana Greenblatt plays what I guess you might call a "woke" tween (when she calls someone a "nut job," she corrects herself to say "reality-challenged person"), and she defiantly makes all the familiar talking points about unrealistic body models and the commodification of womanhood. She delivers them to Margot Robbie's "Stereotypical Barbie" after the film's star leaves Barbieland and enters The Real World. (I was surprised but not necessarily disappointed in how many plot points Barbie shares with the 2011 live-action movie The Smurfs.)

In Barbieland, everything is kitschily perfect in an #OnBrand way. But whoever is "playing" with Robbie's Barbie (shades of the Users in the original Tron, and also Toy Story) has somehow crossed the planes of reality to infect Robbie with flat feet, irrepressible thoughts of death, and, heaven forfend, a smidgen of cellulite. After consulting with Barbieland's oracle — Kate McKinnon's "Weird Barbie" (i.e., a toy that has been played with too much, stained with magic marker, and left singed hair and wonky legs) — Barbie must travel to our world to remedy the situation.

The fish-out-of-water sequences (shades of Elf, shades of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home) are a blast but also get to the heart of what makes this movie special. Barbie and her bozo pal Ken (a spectacular Ryan Gosling) stand out in a crowd, and while he loves all the attention, Barbie quickly notices that the attention she's receiving comes with "an undertone of violence." The feminist paradise of Barbieland is a stark contrast to the Patriarchy of the real world (and this is discovered in a menacing-but-still-funny way at a construction site during lunch hour.)

Pros

Hilarious performances

Transcendent production design

Surprisingly resonant social commentary

Cons

Not every joke lands

There is no way to deny that this is, indeed, still an ad

Ken, on the other hand, is blown away by Patriarchy (Sly Stallone factors into this more than you might think) and sneaks off to introduce the concept back to Barbieland. And here comes one of Gerwig and Baumbach's key successes. Gosling's Ken (and the other Kens) aren't bad dudes — they are simply overwhelmed by the power Patriarchy holds and how this nefarious system can so quickly brainwash people.

The bulk of the remaining picture is Barbie (with her real-world comrades played by Greenblatt and her mother, America Ferrara) trying to bring balance back to Barbieland. It leads to outfoxing the dopey Kens (there are some "mansplaining" jokes in here that kill; there's even a Pavement gag, a recurring Gerwig bone of contention!) that climaxes in a truly terrific choreographed fight-dance between Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and several other well-accessorized hunks. Along the way, Ferrara delivers a strong monologue summarizing the state of "being a woman today" that is sharp and genuine and ought to end up in theater exercises for years to come.

Gerwig packs a lot into this movie. It is the biggest of swings. There are chase scenes, remarkable examples of stagecraft, great original songs and fun uses of storytelling with color, makeup and hair. I would be lying, though, if I said all of it works.

Barbie takes a good while to settle into its groove, and the first 15 minutes, while gorgeous, speed past playful camp to become, in my opinion, annoying. The B-story with Will Ferrell as the head of Mattel racing around to capture Barbie lands with a thud. (Ferrell's connection to the similar Elf and also the character Lord Business in The Lego Movie doesn't help matters here.) Lastly, while Gosling kills it most of the time (hot damn, his big musical number, "I'm Just Ken," co-written by Mark Ronson, is incredible), there's a coda at the end that drags on forever and doesn't even really make sense.

Okay, none of the movie actually makes sense, but that's okay. It's an extremely enjoyable two hours and bonkers enough to aptly be called original, even if it is, at its core, advertising for a product. Moreover, I think many moms and their daughters will love this in a way that is special to them. (Boys and non-binaries absolutely welcome to the party, too.)

I left the screening in a very upbeat mood. But it won't be for everyone. Exiting, I saw the legendary critic, professor, curator and downtown art figure Amy Taubin getting into the elevator. "Amy," I asked, "were you inspired?" She looked back at me and spat, "It's about a f---ing doll!" 7.7/10

In Theaters: July 21, 2023

Who's in it: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, Simu Liu

Who's behind it: Greta Gerwig (director and co-writer), Noah Baumbach (co-writer), Margot Robbie (producer), Mattel (malevolent corporate force)

For fans of: Big swings, the color pink, dance routines

Avoid if: You are one of those men's rights weirdos or a hardcore anti-consumerist