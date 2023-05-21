‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to Know

If you’ve been on the internet at all this year, you’ve probably caught a glimpse of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling living out our plastic dreams in Barbie, director Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated film inspired by toy company Mattel's iconic doll.

Keep reading for everything to know about Barbie’s shiny world, including the cast, the trailer, and when Barbie comes cruising into theaters.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

'Barbie' release date

THE DETAILS: Barbie will be released in theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023.

'Barbie' cast

TLDR: Margot Robbie stars as Barbie, with Ryan Gosling as Ken. There are a ton of other notable actors in the cast, too.

THE DETAILS: Amy Schumer was first attached to lead the film back in 2016, but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences. Margot Robbie ultimately landed the role of Barbie, with Ryan Gosling embracing his "Ken-ergy" as Barbie's devoted boytoy.

The movie's Instagram account posted a series of character posters, revealing an ensemble cast of Barbies and Kens. In addition to the dolls, there are also some human characters featured in the film.

The film is breaking the stereotype of blonde-haired, blue-eyed Barbies and Kens with a diverse list of recognizable names joining Barbie’s friend roster.

Full cast list:

Margot Robbie as Barbie, the titular doll, who is searching for something more than a life in plastic.

as Barbie, the titular doll, who is searching for something more than a life in plastic. Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s simple-but-sweet boyfriend, who joins her on her adventure.

as Ken, Barbie’s simple-but-sweet boyfriend, who joins her on her adventure. Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel.

as the CEO of Mattel. America Ferrera as Gloria, a human.

as Gloria, a human. Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha, also a human.

as Sasha, also a human. Jamie Demetriou as a Mattel executive.

as a Mattel executive. Connor Swindells as "like an intern or something."

as "like an intern or something." Emerald Fennell as Midge, Barbie’s friend.

as Midge, Barbie’s friend. Michael Cera as Allan (Allan is historically Midge’s husband in the vintage dolls set).

Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Nichola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Hari Nef and Sharon Rooney are all different versions of Barbie, with important jobs like president, diplomat, and lawyer. All the Kens — Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans — are "just Ken." (Hence all of the "She’s everything and he’s just Ken" memes across the internet.) And John Cena landed a role as a half-man, half-fish after an "accidental run-in" with Margot Robbie while he was filming Fast X across the street from Barbie.

"I said, 'I will pretty much do whatever you guys need, 'cause I really enjoy the movie," the Peacemaker star told Today. "And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman. I said, 'Yeah, sure.'"

Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Kingsley Ben-Adir in "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

'Barbie' plot

TLDR: Warner Bros. has kept the exact storyline tightly under wraps, so we’re still waiting to find out what the film is really all about.

THE DETAILS: There’s something fun about surprises, and that’s exactly what we’re getting when it comes to the Barbie storyline. The people behind Barbie have so far revealed few specifics about the movie's plot. But the trailer and all the human characters in the cast seem to hint at a Wizard of Oz-style story about a woman (Barbie) leaving her world (Barbie Land) and entering a new one (the real world).

Will Ferrell, however, pulled back the curtain on what Barbie is really about. "It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art," the actor told the Wall Street Journal. "It’s a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn’t be more satirical—just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie’s criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie.

The official logline for the film says: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."

'Barbie' creative team

TLDR: Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, from a script by Gerwig and Noach Baumbauch.

THE DETAILS: "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don’t...'' Margot Robbie said in an interview with British Vogue. Gerwig is the Academy Award-nominated writer-director of Lady Bird and Little Women. After a building a successful career in independent film, she's making her blockbuster debut with Barbie.

Gerwig co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbauch, who is an Academy Award-nominated writer-director himself (The Squid and the Whale, Marriage Story). They have collaborated many times before, on films including Greenberg, Frances Ha and White Noise. They are also romantic partners.

The film's producers are David Heyman (the Harry Potter franchise), Robbie, Tom Ackerly, and Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner.

Two-time Academy Award winner Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Shape of Water) composed the score. Three-time Oscar nominee Rodrigo Prieto is the cinematographer.

'Barbie' trailer

THE DETAILS: Warner Bros. dropped the first teaser in Dec. 2022, giving us a first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie in the vintage black and white striped bathing suit and white sunglasses the original doll wore for her debut in 1959. In the teaser — a joking homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey — little girls are inspired to smash their baby dolls when they see the monolithic new toy. It's set to "Also sprach Zarathustra" and Helen Mirren’s narration.

The second trailer was released on April 4, 2023, and showed a lot more details from the movie, including the array of other actors in full plastic, lots of dancing, a fantastic Barbie Dreamhouse waterslide, and some of Gerwig and Baumbauch's witty dialogue.

What is 'Barbie' rated?

TLDR: Barbie's MPAA rating has not yet been revealed.

THE DETAILS: While Barbies may be meant for little kids, the film might not be. Rumor has it that Warner Bros. is testing a PG version and a PG-13 version with audiences. We'll update when the rating is set.

Where to watch 'Barbie'

THE DETAILS: You can watch Barbie starting July 21, 2023 at a theater near you.