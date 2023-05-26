‘Barbie’ Movie Will Feature 60-Person Dance Number to Dua Lipa Track, Mark Ronson Teases
"So over the moon excited that our song from this incredible movie is finally out," the music producer said of 'Dance the Night'
The first song from the highly anticipated Barbie soundtrack has arrived, and it features international pop star Dua Lipa.
"Dance the Night" premiered Friday on streaming platforms and, hours after the release, music producer Mark Ronson shared the story of how the disco track came to be.
"It started with a DM," Ronson captioned an Instagram carousel. "So over the moon excited that our song from this incredible movie is finally out today."
The "Uptown Funk" producer also shared a screenshot that shows he reached out to collaborate with Lipa on March 31, 2022.
"Hey! I'm doing the song for the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken," he began. "It's dir. by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Ladybird) and it's maybe the funniest script I've ever read, like [redacted] funny... there's a song with a huge 60-person dance number with the whole cast."
In fact, the corresponding music video also features quick shots of Lipa, Robbie and Sharon Rooney dancing.
Ronson continued, "I only have the track so far, as they started rehearsals, but I would f—ing love if you would consider co-writing and starring on it. I honestly think the movie's going to be incredible."
Lipa appears on the soundtrack alongside Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Charli XCX and even Ryan Gosling, to name a few.
The Barbie film and soundtrack are both slated for a July 21 release.
